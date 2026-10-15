Rokid Opens the World's First Self-Service AI Glasses Experience Store at Hong Kong's Harbour City

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human-computer interaction, today announced the opening of a new flagship store at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. As the world's first unmanned AI glasses experience store, it combines self-directed product demos with automated checkout to let visitors freely experience and purchase Rokid's AI glasses at their leisure.

"Through our experience store at Harbour City, Rokid aims to reach both Hong Kong shoppers and visitors from around the world," said Zoro Shao, Vice President and Global General Manager of Rokid, "Hong Kong's identity as an international business hub also provides a new launch point for the company's expansion across Asia-Pacific and other global markets. Along with expanding online product availability, we are seeking new ways to offer hands-on experiences to consumers."

An immersive and relaxing way to experience Rokid Glasses for global shoppers

The store features eight experience zones to provide tactile hands-on product demos. Visitors can wear the Rokid Glasses and see how its real-time translation, AI answers, navigation, media capture, visual search, and other AI-powered features appear on the waveguide display in the lens. The entire experience, from testing to purchasing, is entirely self-service, which offers a leisurely and fast shopping experience.

Celebration events and prizes

To celebrate the opening, the first 500 customers who purchase Rokid Glasses at the store will receive a complimentary Rokid Joy Pack entertainment bundle (valued at HK$4,688) along with a limited-edition Rokid souvenir. The Rokid Joy Pack combines Rokid Max AR glasses with Rokid Station, a portable entertainment device with built-in Android TV for streaming content and games.

Through Oct. 31, 2026, customers who purchase Rokid Glasses through participating Hong Kong sales channels can also receive a complimentary Rokid Joy Pack and a limited-edition souvenir, while supplies last. Other event prizes include tote bag, Rokid Glasses carrying pouch, and Bluetooth keycap accessory.

Participating channels include Rokid's official Hong Kong website, Broadway, csl, Fortress, Mobo+, Nobletime, Optical 88, SOGO, and Wilson Communications.

Another chapter in Rokid's global success

The new store opening in a central international hub inks another chapter in the company's milestones list. In September, Counterpoint Research ranked Rokid No. 1 worldwide in the AR and AI Glasses segment by shipment share in H1 2026. In the same month, Rokid strengthened its offerings globally by launching its AIUI Studio Development Environment worldwide, greatly accelerating the variety and speed at which spatial smart glasses experiences can be made.

Store location

Shop 323A, Level 3, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, 3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities.

Learn more at global.rokid.com

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