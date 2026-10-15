John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation's leading material resource recovery, ITAD, mobility and data destruction/processing provider and largest recycler of electronics, participated in the opening keynote panel conversation on the circular economy this week at the Circular Tech Expo at the Farnborough International Conference Center in Farnborough, England.

The discussion was emceed by David Watson from Circular Connect, and the panel featured Shegerian, Jennifer Foxworthy from Logitech, Randi Bressler from HP, and Fredrik Forslund from Blancco Technology Group.

Shegerian and the panel engaged in a discussion titled "The Commercial Future of ITAD." The panel covered the role of the circular economy in ITAD today and in the future.

"We're grateful to have been asked by the Circular Tech Expo team to participate in these impactful discussions about the role the circular economy plays in the IT asset disposition field at such an important global conference," said Shegerian. "It's essential that we as an industry focus on the various ways we can innovate sustainably. And each step of the way, we must never lose sight of the importance of responsible recycling."

Circular Tech Expo is the UK's flagship event for enterprise technology lifecycle and circular innovation. Focused on IT asset disposition ITAD, IT asset management ITAM, data center decommissioning, secure reuse and e-waste recovery, the event brings together the companies and decision makers shaping how technology is managed, protected and monetized in an evolving regulatory and digital landscape.

ERI is the leading global material resource recovery, ITAD and tech reuse and recycling company, certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI's data center team is trained to handle all stages of data center recycling and server decommissioning services to ensure compliance, efficiency, and minimal disruption. It is the first company in its industry to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified U.S. locations, serving every zip code in the United States, with international facilities and partners serving over 140 countries. ERI's mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about circularity, ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com

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Contacts:

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com