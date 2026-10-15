Eylsia Nicolas LLC: The Eylsia Nicolas Story - A Life Too Large for the Body That Carried It. Artist Announces Hiatus, Transparency Initiative, and Launch of HHGC Studios

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Global singer-songwriter, inventor-entrepreneur, and cultural architect Eylsia Nicolas has announced a temporary hiatus from vocal recording following a medical emergency earlier this month. The decision comes at the height of her international rise, after two years of unprecedented chart dominance, technological innovation, and creative output that pushed her beyond the limits of her physical endurance.

Her upcoming biography, Hold On Another Day-now being adapted into a feature film script-chronicles the improbable journey of a woman whose determination repeatedly exceeded the limits her body tried to impose.

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A Childhood of Defiance and Discovery

At ten years old-sixty pounds, under five feet tall, and with no formal training-Eylsia entered the Orange Bowl, her first international tennis tournament. Hall of Fame coach Nick Bollettieri, who shaped many of the world's top ten players, immediately recognized her potential. She lived in his home, the foundation of what later became the IMG Academy.

At fourteen, she became the youngest winner of the Irish Open, barely larger than the trophy she lifted. She competed at Wimbledon and the US Open before injury ended her tennis career.

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From Law to Innovation to the Heights of Hollywood

After earning her Doctor of Jurisprudence, a chance encounter on a plane with one of the world's leading inventors redirected her life toward innovation.

In her twenties, she became President of Deco Disc, a patented record label format licensed through partnerships with Mitsui & Company, Westwood One (NBC, ABC, Mutual Broadcasting), Handleman, and major labels including Sony, BMG, Capitol, and RCA. Her Beverly Hills penthouse became a gathering place for A-list celebrities.

But the excesses of Hollywood nearly cost her life. Her close friend, legendary comedian Buddy Hackett, intervened-calling an ambulance that brought her to UCLA Medical Center.

Her wrists still bear the scars of that night, a permanent reminder of how dark that hour was amid the glitter of Hollywood.

She recovered in a rehab center, supported by her sponsor Rita Vale, wife of famed Italian singer Jerry Vale, part of the Frank Sinatra orbit.

She later became one of the youngest college presidents in the U.S., leading New York College of Health Professions, opening a center in mainland China, and becoming engaged to a member of the Engelhorn family.

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A Return to Creation-and a New Battle With Her Body

Relocating to Palm Beach, she launched Nicolas of Palm Beach, a luxury brand spanning fashion, fragrance, cosmetics, accessories, and a museum-quality Paraiba Tourmaline collection. She expanded WorldIPI.com into an IP powerhouse and acquired Real Boxer, the legacy brand of Wards, now being reinvented into activewear with new patents pending.

But her deepest calling-music-pulled her back.

COVID struck hard, damaging her lungs and vocal cords. Instead of surrendering, she and her R&D team developed 3D Spatial Audio, earning a U.S. patent in December 2025. Through sampling, restoration technologies, and selective AI, she regained a voice she describes as:

"Almost bionic. I felt like Robocop. I lost something and it was replaced by something better."

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A Meteoric Rise in 2025-2026

Her comeback was historic:

8 of the top 10 global singer-songwriter chart positions on Groover

90 songs written in a single year

A catalog now approaching 400 songs

6 genres in the top 10 simultaneously

Best Pop Song of 2025 (Listeners Awards)

Best Artist Nominee (Listeners Awards)

Featured in Grammy and Billboard year-end editions

Social media growth from zero to 2.5 million followers

Over 800 million views in 2026

Critics compared her voice to Celine Dion, Cher, and Etta James.

But behind the success was fear: her vocal cords were "hanging by a thread."

In early October, that thread broke. She suffered profuse bleeding during a recording session and tested positive for COVID again. Emergency care was required. For the first time, she feared losing her speaking voice-critical for her ventures beyond music.

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The Hiatus-and the Turning Point

Her team insisted she could continue creating through sampling and technology. But Eylsia resisted:

"It sounds great to be this bionic singer, but nobody thinks about the part of you that's tissue and the part that isn't human. I finally realized my body never improved-it was enhanced. I'm at my peak, but I pushed too far."

She refused to hide behind technology. Instead, she chose transparency.

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Introducing HHGC Studios: Human Hybrid Generated Characters

Working with her longtime inventor-mentor, Eylsia developed a new framework for the industry:

HHGC - Human Hybrid Generated Characters

A transparent system where artists disclose when AI, sampling, or technological augmentation is used. If a work is primarily AI-generated, it carries the HHGC suffix. If it is human-led with technological support, the public knows exactly how.

"Everyone is using AI somewhere-mixing, mastering, instruments. Let's disclose it and let the public decide. My melodies and lyrics are mine. My voice is sampled from me. If I create new characters or voices, like Disney did, I label them."

She has already launched the HHGC YouTube Channel, even while recovering from COVID, and is testing content with her core audience.

Thousands of fans have urged her to continue creating. A few have suggested retirement. Eylsia's response:

"I don't quit. I evolve. I change the rules of my game."

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A Future Built on Transparency, Innovation, and Creative Freedom

Eylsia continues releasing unreleased songs while she recovers. She is also advancing:

• BookKards - her patented AI-driven publishing system

• EDTV - individualized AI learning

• AI companion care systems

• Real Boxer activewear patents

• Nicolas of Palm Beach luxury expansion

She believes the next few months will transform music, Broadway, and film:

"People won't believe what's coming. I don't want to be a bystander in the most exciting time in entertainment."

HHGC is now her trademark, her studio, and her contribution to industry transparency.

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Message to Fans

Eylsia Nicolas is not stepping back.

She is stepping forward-into a new era she helped architect.

Her story remains the same:

The Eylsia Nicolas Story - A Life Too Large for the Body That Carried It.

A creator who refuses to quit.

A woman who changes the rules rather than accept them.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

Follow HHGC:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@hhgcstudios

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About

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

The company serves as the business platform for the Eylsia Nicolas brand, supporting the development, promotion, and commercialization of her entertainment properties and select consumer products, as well as select entertainment services and strategic collaborations.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Chen

Info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-eylsia-nicolas-story-a-life-too-large-for-the-body-that-carrie-1237228