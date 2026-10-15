Pure Data Centres: Pure DC's LON01 campus completes installation of final power transformer

1,000-tonne capacity gantry system used to position the third and final transformer, completing LON01's power infrastructure

London, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), one of the fastest growing hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure platforms across Europe and the Middle East, has completed the installation of the third and final power transformer at its 90MW LON01 data centre campus in North London. LON01 will deliver a next-generation, closed-loop, liquid-cooled data centre capable of supporting high density AI inference and cloud workloads.

The 75MVA Hitachi transformer is the final major component in a three-transformer installation that brings the substation's total capacity to 150MVA. It will support a stable and reliable power supply to the campus's B1 and B2 buildings, with dedicated ductwork already in place for the connection to B2. Energisation is planned for later this month. Once energised, the transformer will complete the dedicated power system serving the campus.

Installing the transformer required an engineered solution to an unusually complex lifting challenge. Restricted space around the live LON01 substation meant that a conventional 500-tonne crane could not be deployed. Instead, the project team designed and implemented a specialist gantry system with a lifting capacity of 1,000 tonnes, enabling the transformer to be moved safely and precisely into its permanent position.

The installation was the culmination of an 18-month programme that began with manufacturing in Colombia in March 2025. Following completion of factory testing in June 2026, the transformer travelled by sea to the UK before a carefully coordinated final journey to the campus. The operation required detailed route and logistics planning, road closures and local authority approvals.

The transformer was lifted into position in a four-hour operation involving Pure DC's project team, MGE Group, logistics partners and specialist suppliers. The tightly controlled lift followed extensive preparation and coordination to manage the restricted site conditions and complete the work safely alongside existing infrastructure.

After completion of B2, LON01 will be home to one of the world's largest living walls. Over 750,000 plants will wrap around B2 to reduce noise and air pollution, as well as encourage biodiversity of insects and birds next to Brent Reservoir's Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

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Notes to editors:

About Pure Data Centres Group: Pure DC builds and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world's largest hyperscalers. With over 1GW of capacity live, or under development, we specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints and regulatory hurdles. Pure DC is committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners and communities.

For more on Pure DC go to:www.puredc.com

For media enquiries please contact: chris.talago@puredc.com or puredc@pagefield.co.uk

Chris Talago Pure Data Centres chris.talago@puredc.com