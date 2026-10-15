AI Maverick Intel, Inc.: AI Maverick Intel Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Heal Access, an Agentic AI Healthcare Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / AI Maverick Intel, Inc. (OTCID:AIMV) ("AIMV" or the "Company") has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") to acquire, through a wholly owned subsidiary, all of the issued and outstanding shares of Heal Access Canada Inc. ("Heal Access") from HEAL Group Holdings Inc. ("HEAL Group"), AIMV's controlling stockholder. The Share Purchase Agreement follows the non-binding letter of intent announced on March 30, 2026. Closing is subject to a number of conditions, including AIMV completing a financing, as described below.

Market Opportunity

Healthcare systems worldwide remain fragmented. Patient data sits in separate electronic health records, wearables and applications, while clinicians face a growing administrative burden and the World Health Organization projects a global shortfall of 10 million health workers by 2030.

In a 2025 Digital Health Market, analysts forecast that the digital health market will reach US$574 billion by 2030, and regulatory developments such as the EU AI Act are pushing health systems toward compliant, audit-ready AI platforms. Heal Access is designed to serve this market as an intelligence layer above the clinical systems providers already use.

The Heal Access Platform

Heal Access operates an agentic AI healthcare intelligence platform that brings fragmented health information together into a single intelligence layer connecting patients, clinicians and healthcare organizations. The platform is live in production in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.

At the core of the platform is HEALix, Heal Access's agentic AI engine. HEALix brings six capabilities together in one platform: an AI Knowledge Base, AI Health Companion, Intelligent Case Management, AI Patient Records, AI-powered assessments and triage routing, and Reporting & Analytics. Built on an API-first architecture, Heal Access integrates with existing electronic health record systems and other healthcare technologies, so organizations can add AI capabilities without replacing their existing infrastructure. Responsible AI principles are built into the platform. HEALix educates rather than diagnoses, recommends rather than decides, and provides explainable, compliance-aware guidance. The platform is designed to support HIPAA, PIPEDA and GDPR requirements, and EU medical device and NHS DTAC assessments are in progress. Heal Access earns revenue through a hybrid software-as-a-service model that combines recurring clinic and patient subscription fees, configuration and onboarding services, multi-year enterprise agreements and additional platform modules.

Management Commentary

"When we started down this road, we wanted a real operating business in healthcare AI, and that is exactly what Heal Access gives us," said Wayne Cockburn, Chief Executive Officer of AIMV. "It is live in five countries, it has enterprise customers and more than 118,000 patients are already using it. Just as important, Heal Access has signed a non-binding letter of intent for a five-year engagement with one of the largest private healthcare providers in the United Kingdom. After closing, our focus is simple. We will back the Heal Access team in the markets where it is already winning, push for broader enterprise adoption and look for opportunities that fit alongside it, including within the HEAL Group portfolio. We are also taking the steps to become a fully reporting public company, which we see as the foundation for AIMV's next stage of growth."

Transaction Structure and Consideration

Under the Share Purchase Agreement, the purchase price for the Heal Access shares consists of US$5,000,000, subject to a customary adjustment, plus 20,000,000 exchangeable shares of the Purchaser (the "Exchangeable Shares"). Each Exchangeable Share will be exchangeable, at the holder's option, for one share of AIMV common stock, and AIMV will reserve 20,000,000 shares for that purpose. The cash component will be satisfied at closing by the issuance to HEAL Group of a secured promissory note of the Purchaser (the "Vendor Note") with the following principal terms:

Principal amount of US$5,000,000, as adjusted for closing working capital, cash and debt

Simple interest at 10% per annum, payable with principal at maturity

Two-year term from the closing date, prepayable at any time without penalty

Secured by a pledge of the Heal Access shares, a guarantee and security from Heal Access and its subsidiaries, and a guarantee by AIMV

Closing Conditions and Timing

Closing is conditional on AIMV raising, or obtaining binding commitments for, at least US$6 million in financing. It is also subject to the approval of the Special Committee not having been withdrawn or modified, completion of the exchangeable share structure, and other customary conditions, including the absence of any material adverse change and any filing required under the Investment Canada Act.

AIMV has agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to complete the financing on or before December 31, 2026. Either party may terminate the Share Purchase Agreement if closing has not occurred by February 28, 2027. There can be no assurance that the financing will be completed or that the acquisition will close.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Correction of Prior Disclosure

AIMV's news release dated September 21, 2026 stated that AIMV had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Heal Access. That statement was incorrect. At that time, the parties had entered into only the non-binding letter of intent announced on March 30, 2026, and the definitive Share Purchase Agreement described in this release was signed on October 12, 2026. AIMV regrets the error.

Related Party Disclosure

HEAL Group is AIMV's controlling stockholder. It holds 100,000,000 shares of AIMV common stock, or approximately 77.0% of the 129,786,748 shares outstanding, all issued under a right of first refusal agreement dated February 11, 2026. AIMV announced the issuance of 76,500,000 of these shares on May 12, 2026. The remaining 23,500,000 shares were issued under the same agreement on May 26, 2026, and their issuance is being disclosed in this release. The acquisition does not trigger any further share issuances under that agreement, and the 20 million exchangeable shares are the only shares HEAL Group will receive in the transaction. If all of the exchangeable shares are exchanged, HEAL Group would hold approximately 80.1% of AIMV's outstanding common stock, before any shares issued in the financing.

In addition to the US$5 million Vendor Note, Heal Access and its subsidiaries owe HEAL Group and its affiliates approximately US$6.4 million, which will be assumed by the Company at the time of Closing.

The Share Purchase Agreement was approved by the AIMV Board of Directors. Because HEAL Group is AIMV's controlling stockholder, the agreement will also be submitted for ratification to a special committee of directors who are independent of HEAL Group, and closing is conditional on that ratification.

About Heal Access

Heal Access (Heal Access Canada Inc.) is an Alberta corporation with operating subsidiaries in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates an agentic AI healthcare intelligence platform that connects fragmented health information to support patients, clinicians and healthcare organizations across provider networks, specialist clinics, pharmacy programs, employer health programs and population-health initiatives.

About HEAL Group Holdings

HEAL Group Holdings Inc. is a privately held health and wellness company and the controlling stockholder of AIMV. Since its first acquisition in 2022, HEAL Group has invested approximately US$75 million of its own capital to build a portfolio of 27 companies across Canada, the United States and Europe. Its businesses include mental health clinics, virtual care, chronic pain management, licensed pharmaceutical distribution in Europe, healthcare products and devices, and revenue cycle management for U.S. healthcare providers. HEAL Group's strategy centers on connecting patients, pharmacists and practitioners, and it is bringing its businesses together on a shared AI-enabled data platform, with Heal Access serving as the intelligence layer across the group. Under a right of first refusal agreement entered into in February 2026, AIMV has the first opportunity to acquire certain assets that HEAL Group owns. The acquisition of Heal Access is the first transaction under that agreement.

About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is a Delaware corporation focused on artificial intelligence in healthcare. AIMV has agreed to acquire Heal Access, an agentic AI healthcare platform live in five countries, and intends to grow through Heal Access and through further acquisitions of AI and technology-enabled healthcare businesses, including opportunities available to it under its right of first refusal agreement with HEAL Group Holdings Inc., its controlling stockholder. AIMV's common stock is quoted on the OTCID Basic Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the symbol "AIMV".

For further information, contact:

Wayne Cockburn, Chief Executive Officer, AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

Phone: (905) 505-0770

E-mail: aimaverickintel@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which can often be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "will" and similar expressions. They include statements about completing the acquisition and the related financing, satisfying the closing conditions, the repayment of Heal Access's liabilities to HEAL Group, Heal Access's customer relationships, letters of intent and growth prospects, the market opportunity for the platform, potential future transactions, and AIMV's plans to become an SEC reporting company.

These statements reflect AIMV's current expectations and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include:

the risk that AIMV cannot complete the required financing on acceptable terms or at all, that the special committee does not ratify the Share Purchase Agreement, or that other closing conditions are not met in time;

Heal Access's dependence on a small number of customers, several of which are HEAL Group affiliates;

the risk that letters of intent and pipeline opportunities do not become definitive agreements or revenue;

Heal Access's history of operating losses and need for additional capital;

changing regulatory, privacy, AI and medical device requirements in the jurisdictions where Heal Access operates;

delays in completing AIMV's audited financial statements or registration statement;

AIMV's ability to become an SEC reporting company and meet the requirements of any trading market;

restrictions on the resale of the securities to be issued;

the conflicts of interest inherent in a transaction with AIMV's controlling stockholder.

Operating metrics in this release are unaudited. Information about Heal Access was provided by Heal Access and HEAL Group, and market data was obtained from third-party sources. AIMV has not independently verified this information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. AIMV undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

SOURCE: AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ai-maverick-intel-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-heal-access-an-agentic-ai-hea-1237053