AI Maverick Intel, Inc.: AI Maverick Intel Appoints Dr. Wayne Young to Board as Company Advances HEAL Access Strategy with Corporate Update

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / AI Maverick Intel, Inc. ("AIMV" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:AIMV) today announced the appointment of Dr. Wayne Young to its Board of Directors as the Company advances its definitive agreement to acquire HEAL Access Canada Inc. AIMV also announced the settlement and mutual rescission of its August 2024 transaction with Stronghold Media Group Corp. as part of the Company's corporate transition.

Dr. Wayne Young Appointed to Board of Directors

AIMV has appointed Dr. Wayne Young, BSc, DDS, to its Board of Directors, filling the Board seat previously held by Chelsea Reid.

Dr. Young brings more than three decades of healthcare, clinical, business and leadership experience to AIMV. A graduate of the University of Alberta with distinction in both his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Dental Surgery degrees, Dr. Young was also the recipient of the James McCutcheon Award and Silver Medal for outstanding academic and clinical achievement.

"Dr. Young brings a valuable combination of healthcare experience, clinical knowledge and business perspective to our Board," said Wayne Cockburn, Chief Executive Officer of AIMV. "As AIMV develops its healthcare-focused AI strategy and works toward the acquisition and growth of HEAL Access, his perspective will be particularly relevant to the direction we are taking the Company."

Dr. Young commented, "I am pleased to join AIMV at an important point in its development. The opportunity to apply artificial intelligence to improve how people access and navigate healthcare is significant, and I look forward to working with the Board and management as the Company executes its strategy."

Advancing the HEAL Access Acquisition

AIMV has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of HEAL Access Canada Inc. ("HEAL Access") from HEAL Group Holdings Inc., subject to certain closing conditions.

The acquisition represents the initial transaction under AIMV's previously announced right-of-first-refusal framework with HEAL Group and is intended to establish HEAL Access as the foundation of AIMV's operating strategy in AI-enabled healthcare.

HEAL Access provides AIMV with an operating platform around which the Company intends to build its healthcare strategy while evaluating complementary opportunities that apply artificial intelligence and data technologies to healthcare access, navigation and delivery.

AIMV believes the combination of an operating healthcare platform, experienced sector leadership and a broader pipeline of AI-enabled opportunities provides a foundation for the Company's next stage of development.

Settlement and Corporate Transition

AI Maverick Intel also announced its settlement with Stronghold Media Group Corp. ("Stronghold Group"), pursuant to which the parties mutually rescinded their August 2024 transaction and resolved their respective obligations relating to that transaction. The associated intellectual property has been reassigned to Stronghold Group.

As part of the corporate transition, AIMV will also complete a corporate name change and expects to announce its new name and identity following completion of the necessary corporate and regulatory processes.

About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is a Delaware corporation whose common shares are quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol AIMV. The Company is focused on building and growing operating businesses that apply artificial intelligence and data technologies to healthcare and related markets.

AIMV intends to use HEAL Access as the initial platform for this strategy while evaluating complementary opportunities that can leverage AI technology to address real-world healthcare needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the acquisition of HEAL Access, the completion of required financing and other closing conditions, the Company's corporate name change, the development and commercialization of AI-enabled businesses, future acquisitions, growth initiatives and the Company's future business plans.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that required financing or other closing conditions will be satisfied or that the HEAL Access acquisition will close on the terms contemplated or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For further information, contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

Phone: (905) 505-0770

wayne@ai-maverick-intel.com

SOURCE: AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ai-maverick-intel-appoints-dr.-wayne-young-to-board-as-company-advances-heal-access-s-1225020