AI Maverick Intel, Inc.: AI Maverick Intel Issues 76.5 Million Shares to HEAL Group Holdings Under ROFR Agreement

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / AI Maverick Intel, Inc. ("AIMV" or the "Company") today announced the issuance of 76,500,000 common shares to HEAL Group Holdings Inc. ("HEAL"), representing an initial tranche of the consideration shares issuable pursuant to the Right of First Refusal Agreement between the parties effective February 11, 2026 (the "ROFR Agreement").

As previously disclosed, AIMV has also exercised its right under the ROFR Agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of HEAL Access Canada Inc., and the parties are proceeding toward execution of a definitive agreement. In connection with that proposed transaction, the total ROFR consideration shares have been adjusted from 120,000,000 to 100,000,000 common shares of AIMV, of which today's issuance represents the initial tranche.

"The issuance of these shares reflects our continued execution on the strategic framework established with HEAL Group," said Wayne Cockburn, Chief Executive Officer of AIMV. "We remain focused on completing the acquisition of HEAL Access Canada and advancing our position within the HEAL ecosystem."

AIMV also intends to pursue an uplisting of its common shares to the OTCQB Venture Market, subject to meeting applicable eligibility requirements, as part of its broader capital markets and financing strategy.

About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is focused on identifying and developing opportunities at the intersection of healthcare, data platforms and artificial intelligence. The Company evaluates strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and technology platforms designed to create scalable growth opportunities and long-term shareholder value.

About HEAL Group Holdings Inc.

HEAL Group Holdings Inc. is a privately held health technology and wellness platform company focused on building an integrated, data-driven ecosystem spanning healthcare services, digital health technology, through its AI division known as HEAL Access, with licensed Schedule 1 pharmaceutical distribution, and consumer wellness solutions. Backed by approximately US$75 million of family office capital invested over the past four years, HEAL has assembled a portfolio of approximately 25 entities and operating platforms across North America and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the proposed acquisition of HEAL Access Canada Inc., the intention and timing of entering into a definitive agreement, the completion thereof, the anticipated consideration and structure, and the satisfaction of minimum working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. AIMV disclaims any intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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Media Contact

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

(905) 505-0770

Email: aimaverickintel@gmail.com

SOURCE: AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ai-maverick-intel-issues-76.5-million-shares-to-heal-group-holdings-under-rofr-agreem-1166133