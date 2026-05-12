Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kann Inspiration Mining die nächste 1.000 % Chance werden? Das Bohrprogramm startet in wenigen Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKU8 | ISIN: US09076D1019 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AI MAVERICK INTEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AI MAVERICK INTEL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 16:02 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AI Maverick Intel, Inc.: AI Maverick Intel Issues 76.5 Million Shares to HEAL Group Holdings Under ROFR Agreement

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / AI Maverick Intel, Inc. ("AIMV" or the "Company") today announced the issuance of 76,500,000 common shares to HEAL Group Holdings Inc. ("HEAL"), representing an initial tranche of the consideration shares issuable pursuant to the Right of First Refusal Agreement between the parties effective February 11, 2026 (the "ROFR Agreement").

As previously disclosed, AIMV has also exercised its right under the ROFR Agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of HEAL Access Canada Inc., and the parties are proceeding toward execution of a definitive agreement. In connection with that proposed transaction, the total ROFR consideration shares have been adjusted from 120,000,000 to 100,000,000 common shares of AIMV, of which today's issuance represents the initial tranche.

"The issuance of these shares reflects our continued execution on the strategic framework established with HEAL Group," said Wayne Cockburn, Chief Executive Officer of AIMV. "We remain focused on completing the acquisition of HEAL Access Canada and advancing our position within the HEAL ecosystem."

AIMV also intends to pursue an uplisting of its common shares to the OTCQB Venture Market, subject to meeting applicable eligibility requirements, as part of its broader capital markets and financing strategy.

About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is focused on identifying and developing opportunities at the intersection of healthcare, data platforms and artificial intelligence. The Company evaluates strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and technology platforms designed to create scalable growth opportunities and long-term shareholder value.

About HEAL Group Holdings Inc.

HEAL Group Holdings Inc. is a privately held health technology and wellness platform company focused on building an integrated, data-driven ecosystem spanning healthcare services, digital health technology, through its AI division known as HEAL Access, with licensed Schedule 1 pharmaceutical distribution, and consumer wellness solutions. Backed by approximately US$75 million of family office capital invested over the past four years, HEAL has assembled a portfolio of approximately 25 entities and operating platforms across North America and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the proposed acquisition of HEAL Access Canada Inc., the intention and timing of entering into a definitive agreement, the completion thereof, the anticipated consideration and structure, and the satisfaction of minimum working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. AIMV disclaims any intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Stay Connected

Website: www.aimaverickintel.com
OTC:AIMV
X: @AIMaverickIntel

Media Contact

Wayne Cockburn, CEO
(905) 505-0770
Email: aimaverickintel@gmail.com

SOURCE: AI Maverick Intel, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ai-maverick-intel-issues-76.5-million-shares-to-heal-group-holdings-under-rofr-agreem-1166133

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.