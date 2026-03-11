AI Maverick Intel, Inc.: AI Maverick Intel Announces Strategic Right of First Refusal Agreement with HEAL Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AI Maverick Intel, Inc. ("AIMV" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a Right of First Refusal Agreement with HEAL Group Holdings Inc. ("HEAL"), effective February 11, 2026, providing AIMV with the right of first refusal to acquire certain business units or assets of HEAL under specified circumstances.

Under the terms of the agreement, if HEAL receives a bona fide offer from a third party to acquire certain assets or business units, AIMV will have the right to review and match such offer and proceed with the acquisition on the same economic terms and conditions during a defined exercise period.

The agreement provides AIMV the opportunity to evaluate potential strategic acquisitions across HEAL's portfolio of AI-driven healthcare technology, services, and distribution businesses operating in more than six countries.

Strategic Rationale

The agreement is intended to provide AIMV with structured access to a pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities across HEAL's health technology and healthcare services ecosystem. By securing a right of first refusal on certain assets within the HEAL platform, AIMV gains the ability to evaluate and potentially participate in transactions involving digital health platforms, healthcare technologies, and related operating businesses as those opportunities arise.

In consideration for the right of first refusal, AIMV has agreed to issue 120,000,000 common shares to HEAL (or its designated nominee) at a deemed price of US$0.02 per share, representing aggregate consideration of US$2.4 million.

The right of first refusal will remain in effect for three years, unless terminated earlier by mutual agreement of the parties.

"This agreement establishes a structured framework that allows AI Maverick Intel to evaluate potential strategic opportunities within the HEAL ecosystem," said Wayne Cockburn, President of AI Maverick Intel, Inc. "The right of first refusal provides AIMV with the ability to participate in potential transactions involving HEAL assets while maintaining flexibility in our broader capital markets and acquisition strategy."

The agreement does not restrict HEAL from continuing to operate its businesses, pursue financing transactions, or explore strategic initiatives, including joint ventures, mergers, or internal reorganizations, provided such transactions fall outside the scope of the right of first refusal provisions.

About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is focused on identifying and developing opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence, data platforms, and emerging technology-enabled industries. The Company evaluates strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and technology platforms designed to create scalable growth opportunities and long-term shareholder value.

About HEAL Group Holdings Inc.

HEAL Group Holdings Inc. is a privately held health technology and wellness platform company focused on building an integrated, data-driven ecosystem spanning healthcare services, digital health technology, through its AI division known as HEAL Access, with licensed Schedule 1 pharmaceutical distribution, and consumer wellness solutions. Backed by approximately US$75 million of family office capital invested over the past four years, HEAL has assembled and restructured a portfolio of approximately 25 entities, and operating platforms across North America and Europe. The HEAL ecosystem includes virtual healthcare platforms, mental health and pain management clinics, pharmaceutical distribution infrastructure, healthcare products and devices, and digital health technologies designed to connect clinicians, providers, and consumers through unified distribution and data platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding potential strategic transactions, the exercise of the right of first refusal, and future growth opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

