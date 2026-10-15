Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Highlights Data Futures Platform Patent Amid Tokenized Stock Exemption

Allowed patent application covers asset valuation, tokenization, transaction verification, and blockchain-enabled marketplaces as a new federal framework opens the door to on-chain trading of tokenized stocks

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for its Method and System for Data Futures Platform patent application (U.S. Patent Application No. 17/441,847), and highlighted the relevance of the disclosed technology to a significant development in the regulatory landscape for tokenized securities.

On September 17, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a temporary, conditional "Innovation Exemption" intended to facilitate on-chain trading of certain tokenized National Market System stocks through qualifying Tokenized Securities Venues. The action represents a meaningful regulatory development for market participants exploring blockchain-based securities infrastructure, subject to the conditions and investor protections established by the Commission.

Datavault AI's Data Futures Platform patent application describes systems and methods for assigning value to data assets, generating tokens, facilitating transactions through digital marketplaces, and recording transaction verification. The application also describes blockchain-based transaction records, tokenized asset management, and mechanisms for valuing and monetizing assets over time.

"Tokenization is moving from concept to regulated market infrastructure, and that shift puts a premium on the ability to value assets, verify transactions, and manage tokens with confidence," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "Our Data Futures Platform patent application describes exactly those building blocks, and we believe it positions Datavault AI to contribute meaningfully as businesses and financial market participants evaluate the technologies that will support the next generation of digital asset markets."

Connecting Digital Asset Valuation, Tokenization and Transaction Infrastructure

The patent application describes a platform architecture designed to support the conversion of data and other value-based assets into transactable digital representations. Among its disclosed capabilities are:

Asset valuation and monetization: Methods for evaluating data assets using market factors, transaction history, demand, and other valuation inputs.

Tokenization and digital marketplaces: Mechanisms for representing value through tokens and facilitating transactions through digital exchanges and marketplaces.

Transaction verification and recordkeeping: Systems for recording transaction information and maintaining verification records, including embodiments using blockchain-based ledgers.

Asset management and future-value applications: Frameworks for tracking asset value and facilitating transactions based on present and anticipated future value.

These disclosed concepts may be relevant to the broader development of digital asset markets, where reliable valuation, transaction records, token management, and transparent marketplace operations are important components of market infrastructure.

A New Federal Framework for Tokenized Stock Trading

The Commission's September 17 order establishes temporary, conditional relief for qualifying venues trading certain tokenized National Market System stocks and for specified liquidity providers. Among other requirements, participating venues must comply with limits on eligible securities and trading volumes, provide required public disclosures, deploy auditable smart contracts, and confirm that tokenized stocks provide holders with the same rights and privileges as the equivalent traditional shares.

The order is not a blanket authorization for tokenized securities platforms, does not eliminate applicable securities-law obligations, and does not constitute an endorsement of Datavault AI or its intellectual property by the Commission. It provides a defined framework under which qualifying market participants may explore certain on-chain trading models while the Commission evaluates the market and considers potential future regulatory action.

Against this backdrop, Datavault AI believes its intellectual property portfolio merits consideration as businesses and financial market participants evaluate technologies for digital asset valuation, tokenization, transaction management and marketplace development.

Exploring Potential Applications Across Digital Markets

As tokenization expands beyond traditional cryptocurrencies, technologies that support the identification, valuation, exchange and verification of digital assets may have applications across multiple markets. Datavault AI's Data Futures Platform disclosure provides a foundation for evaluating potential applications involving tokenized data assets and other digital representations of value.

The Company intends to assess how its intellectual property and technology capabilities align with emerging market requirements, potential commercial partnerships, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at https://dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the anticipated issuance of a patent from the Company's Method and System for Data Futures Platform patent application (U.S. Patent Application No. 17/441,847), the potential relevance and applications of the technology disclosed in that application to tokenized securities and other digital asset markets, the Company's intention to assess how its intellectual property aligns with emerging market requirements, potential commercial partnerships and evolving regulatory frameworks, and the Company's belief that its intellectual property portfolio merits consideration by businesses and financial market participants, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that the patent application may not issue as a patent, or that any issued claims may be narrower than anticipated or may not cover any particular securities-related implementation; the risk that issued patent claims may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented; the risk that the Company may not commercialize any implementation of the disclosed technology or that any potential opportunity may not generate revenue; the risk that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Innovation Exemption may be modified, withdrawn or allowed to expire, or that its conditions may limit market adoption of tokenized securities; the Company does not operate, and may not be able to operate, a securities trading venue; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; and changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Industry and Market Data

Within this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding the market for our products. We have obtained some of this information and statistics from various independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications, reports by market research firms and other independent sources. Some data and other information contained in this press release are also based on management's estimates and calculations, which are derived from our review and interpretation of internal surveys and independent sources. Data regarding the industries in which we compete and our market position and market share within these industries are inherently imprecise and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties beyond our control, but we believe they generally indicate size, position and market share within this industry. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. While we believe our internal company research and estimates are reliable, such research and estimates have not been verified by any independent source. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause our future performance to differ materially from our assumptions and estimates. As a result, you should be aware that market, ranking and other similar industry data included in this press release, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, , and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, tradenames, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.

Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dvlt.ai

© 2026 Datavault AI Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datavault-ai-highlights-data-futures-platform-patent-amid-tokenized-s-1237269