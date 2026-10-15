Credence Research Inc.: Biologics Market to Reach USD 755.83 Billion by 2035 - Credence Research

Biologics Market to Reach USD 755.83 Billion by 2035 - Credence Research
NOIDA, India, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2025-2035" report has been added to the Credence Research Inc. market intelligence offering.
The global biologics market was valued at USD 406.09 billion in 2025 and is estimated at USD 432.12 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to reach USD 755.83 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.41% over the 2025-2035 market-value interval. North America held the largest regional share at 48.0% in 2025, while Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth at 7.73% annually. These revenue forecasts and market shares are Credence Research estimates.
Key Takeaways
- The market increases from USD 406.09 billion in 2025 to USD 755.83 billion in 2035 at a stated 6.41% CAGR.
- North America contributed 48.0% of global 2025 value; Asia Pacific has the highest modeled regional growth rate at 7.73%.
- Monoclonal antibodies represented 55.0% of product revenue in 2025.
- Oncology represented 36.0% of indication revenue in 2025.
- Parenteral delivery represented 95.0% of route revenue in 2025.
Scope & Segmentation - Biologics Market
Biologic medicines produced in living systems, including antibodies, fusion proteins, vaccines, blood products and cell and gene therapies. The revenue model includes originator biologics and biosimilars but excludes chemically synthesized small-molecule medicines, research reagents and diagnostic kits.
- By product: Monoclonal antibodies; Fusion proteins; Gene and cell therapies; Vaccines; Blood products; Bispecific antibodies; Others.
- By indication: Oncology; Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; Infectious diseases; Metabolic and endocrine; Rare and genetic disorders; Others.
- By route of administration: Parenteral; Oral.
- By distribution channel: Hospital pharmacies; Retail pharmacies; Online pharmacies.
- By geography: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East and Africa.
Download sample and detailed segmentation: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/biologics-market
Why This Report Matters
- Maps the commercial drivers of this market without treating forecasts as verified transaction totals.
- Separates leading applications and products from the regional opportunities and access constraints that affect revenue.
- Assesses supplier competition, recent regulatory or product developments and likely implications for business planning.
Market Overview
Biologic medicines are now integral to oncology, inflammatory disease treatment, vaccination and care for selected rare conditions. Antibody formats support recurrent specialty pharmacy and infusion-center purchasing, while engineered therapies expand the addressable pool of patients with inadequate responses to older treatments.
The next competitive phase involves two opposing forces: originators introducing bispecific antibodies, advanced cell therapies and convenient subcutaneous formats, and biosimilar manufacturers lowering treatment prices for established biologics. These developments make product mix, payer decisions and manufacturing flexibility more important than prescription volume alone.
Market Insights
- Monoclonal antibodies accounted for 55.0% of product revenue, while bispecific antibodies are the fastest-growing product category at a modeled 15.13% CAGR.
- Oncology accounted for 36.0% of indication spending; rare and genetic disorders represent a faster-growing treatment niche.
- Parenteral products represented 95.0% of sales, showing that injection and infusion infrastructure remains critical.
Key Attributes
Attribute
Details
Market size, 2025
USD 406.09 billion
Market size, 2035
USD 755.83 billion
CAGR, 2025-2035
6.41 %
Base year
2025
Forecast
2026-2035
Historical reference
2018-2025
Largest regional share
North America (48.0%, 2025)
Fastest-growing region
Asia Pacific (7.73% modeled CAGR)
Revenue units
USD billion at manufacturer or applicable supplier sales level
Segmentation
Product, Indication, Route of administration, Distribution channel, region
Market Segmentation
By product
Monoclonal antibodies; Fusion proteins; Gene and cell therapies; Vaccines; Blood products; Bispecific antibodies; Others
By indication
Oncology; Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; Infectious diseases; Metabolic and endocrine; Rare and genetic disorders; Others
By route of administration
Parenteral; Oral
By distribution channel
Hospital pharmacies; Retail pharmacies; Online pharmacies
Market Drivers
Rising cancer and chronic disease treatment intensity
Use of monoclonal antibodies in oncology, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic conditions expands the treated population. Earlier disease detection and new labeled indications also increase eligibility for therapy. Market growth, however, remains sensitive to whether payers reimburse premium combinations and how quickly biosimilars replace older branded products.
Antibody engineering and differentiated administration
Bispecific engagers and subcutaneous co-formulations improve the commercial proposition for next-generation products. Shorter administration times can reduce clinical chair time, while new targets offer potential benefit in difficult-to-treat cancer populations. Developers must balance stronger efficacy and improved convenience against clinical safety and high production costs.
Market Trends and Opportunities
Biosimilar launches are expected to capture share in mature immunology and oncology products. In October 2025, the FDA released draft guidance on the need for comparative efficacy studies in biosimilar development. The guidance remains a proposal and should not be described as a final rule.
Single-use technology and specialized contract manufacturers enable smaller therapy developers to outsource production. More complex molecules, particularly antibody-drug conjugates and cell therapies, nevertheless place heavier demands on quality assurance and process validation.
Regional Analysis
Credence Research estimates the following 2025 revenue shares. All five regional figures are proprietary research-model allocations rather than independently audited sales totals.
North America | 48.0% share in 2025
U.S. oncology and immunology franchises command high net selling prices, while biosimilar procurement and Medicare negotiations increasingly discipline revenue growth.
Europe | 26.0% share in 2025
Reimbursement review and extensive biosimilar contracting put pressure on older antibody prices, even though the region retains extensive biologics manufacturing and treatment capacity.
Asia Pacific | 19.0% share in 2025
Chinese and South Korean biologics production and broader insurance coverage in Japan, China and India support the fastest regional expansion at 7.73% annually.
Latin America | 4.0% share in 2025
Public purchases of vaccines, insulin and oncology biosimilars anchor volumes, while affordability and cold-chain needs constrain premium therapies.
Middle East and Africa | 3.0% share in 2025
Gulf specialty hospitals support premium therapies, but many African markets still depend on vaccines, blood products and limited access to complex antibodies.
Market Challenges
Biologics require specialized cell culture, purification, cold-chain distribution and batch testing. These steps create manufacturing costs and risks that do not affect conventional tablets to the same degree. Capacity shortages or deviations from validated processes can delay commercial deliveries.
Payer coverage, comparative effectiveness assessment and biosimilar substitution limit achievable net prices. Companies that cannot demonstrate a clinical benefit over available alternatives face longer reimbursement negotiations, especially in Europe and government-funded health systems.
Future Outlook
Through 2035, biologic spending should shift toward engineered antibodies and therapy formats that reduce treatment burdens. Biosimilars are likely to increase patient access but restrain revenue growth in mature categories.
A diversified pipeline, proven manufacturing supply and payer-relevant evidence will increasingly determine which suppliers sustain pricing power.
Competitive Landscape
The field combines large oncology and immunology originators, recombinant-protein manufacturers and biosimilar specialists. Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche and AstraZeneca have major oncology antibody portfolios, while AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi operate major immunology businesses.
Amgen participates in innovative biologics and biosimilars. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have extensive protein and peptide medicine businesses. Rivalry centers on next-generation indications, delivery convenience, patent timelines, evidence of treatment benefit and the cost of reliable manufacturing.
Key Players
- AbbVie; Bristol Myers Squibb; Johnson & Johnson; Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer; Merck & Co.; Amgen; Eli Lilly
- AstraZeneca; Roche; Sanofi
Report Coverage
- Quantitative market size and CAGR through 2035, with base-year segmentation, regional shares and technology or product trends.
- Demand drivers, competition, market restraints, policy and reimbursement where relevant, and primary supplier dynamics.
- Recent industry events supported by original regulator or company sources.
- Credence Research forecasts, shares and segment models are proprietary estimates; they are not independently audited figures.
Read the complete report and request a customized study: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/biologics-market
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About Us
Credence Research Inc. is a global market intelligence and consulting firm founded in 2015. The company provides quantitative industry research, competitive analysis and strategic advisory services to organizations assessing market opportunities and investment decisions. Its reports combine primary and secondary research to evaluate market size, segmentation, growth drivers, emerging technologies and regional commercial conditions.
Credence Research serves business leaders, investors, governments, nonprofits and other stakeholders across industries, with research deliverables designed to inform product planning, market entry and competitive positioning.
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