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ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2026 19:38 Uhr
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TridentCare Strengthens Executive Leadership Team Appoints Industry Veteran for Portable X-Ray Services

HUNT VALLEY, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / TridentCare is excited to announce the appointment of its new Senior Vice President, X-ray Operations, Allan Swenson, a seasoned healthcare innovator and imaging workflow optimization specialist. His focus will be on improving all portable X-ray processes from order through fulfillment and continuing to strengthen both dispatch and field service management processes in support of growing both the primary customer segments (skilled nursing facilities) and commercial, governmental, and home-based programs. Swenson assumed his role at TridentCare on October 1, 2026.

With more than 30 years of experience, Allan has built a strong record of success in the imaging industry. He began his imaging career as a PACS administrator at Mayo Clinic and advanced into increasingly senior roles, leading large-scale workflow improvement and optimization for complex imaging environments during his time with pioneering companies like Stentor, Medicalis, VRAD and Imagen. His extensive experience supporting healthcare providers through cutting-edge technology adoption and innovative imaging practice models gives him the skills to help drive TridentCare's continued evolution as the leader in portable imaging.

According to CEO Dan Buning, "As a healthcare organization, we are constantly seeking opportunities to elevate both the customer experience and our operational effectiveness. Allan brings a wealth of industry knowledge, strategic insight, and proven operational expertise that will strengthen our infrastructure and support our continued growth across the nation. We are confident that his leadership will help us further enhance the level of service we provide to our clients while creating even greater value for our employees."

"I am incredibly excited to join TridentCare and be part of an organization that is setting the standard for portable imaging services," said Allan. "TridentCare's commitment to continuously improving its operations to better serve patients, clients, and employees made it an easy choice. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to support the company's ongoing growth and strengthen its impact across the healthcare community."

About TridentCare

Based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the country, operating in 43 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide imaging, phlebotomy, laboratory, and vascular services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Deborah Shelton
Email: Media@tridentcare.com
Phone: 303-459-8189

SOURCE: TridentCare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tridentcare-strengthens-executive-leadership-team-appoints-industry-v-1237238

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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