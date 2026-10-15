essential COSTA RICA launches anime-inspired campaign to promote Costa Rican coffee in Asia

The initiative highlights the origin, sustainability, and versatility of Costa Rican coffee

The "Producers of Wellbeing" digital campaign reached more than 7.2 million people in Japan and expanded to South Korea on October 1

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Brand essential COSTA RICA is seeking to attract new coffee enthusiasts in Japan and South Korea through a campaign that brings Costa Rican coffee closer to consumers in both countries using anime-inspired animation, drawing on a cultural art form widely recognized in these markets.

The campaign, titled "Producers of Wellbeing", combines anime-inspired animation, developed by Costa Rican audiovisual talent, with digital content showcasing Costa Rican coffee and different ways to prepare it. The materials highlight the coffee's origin, tradition, flavor, and sustainability.

In Japan, where the campaign ran from May 15 to August 15, the content reached more than 7.2 million people, generating 21.4 million impressions. The initiative also expanded to South Korea on October 1.

"Promoting a product as deeply rooted in our identity as coffee also encourages us to find new ways to tell Costa Rica's story. As part of our B2C strategy, we aim to reach consumers in each market with content that resonates with their interests and the way they engage with information. In Japan and South Korea, anime offered us an opportunity to present our coffee in a fresh and engaging way that connects with local audiences, while preserving its essence and the attributes that make it special. Ultimately, we want to spark curiosity among new audiences and encourage them to discover more about Costa Rica through our coffee," stated Adriana Acosta, Director of the Country Brand essential COSTA RICA.

The campaign also shares information of particular interest to consumers in these markets, including that Costa Rican coffee is deforestation-free, that more than 90% of exported coffee is produced on family-owned farms, and that it is an internationally recognized product, among other attributes.

Another key aspect highlighted by the Country Brand essential COSTA RICA through Producers of Wellbeing is coffee's versatility and the many ways it can be enjoyed beyond the traditional cup. The campaign features recipes such as Matcha Coffee Jelly with Condensed Milk, Matcha Affogato, Coffee and White Chocolate Dorayaki, Green Tea and Coffee Cheesecake, Iced Coffee Matcha Latte, and Bubble Coffee Matcha with Tapioca, among many others.

"Our coffee has so much more to offer than a great cup. Behind every bean are farming families, sustainable practices, international recognition, and more than 200 years of history that form part of our national identity. Through 'Producers of Wellbeing,' we want to showcase these attributes in a fresh and engaging way. For this campaign, we also turned to Costa Rican audiovisual talent, who developed the animation and brought our story to life through an anime-inspired format. It is a way to show the world not only the quality of our products, but also the creativity and capabilities Costa Rica has to produce content that connects with international audiences," added Acosta.

According to data from the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), Asia presents opportunities to expand the presence of Costa Rican coffee in markets such as Japan and South Korea. Between 2022 and 2025, coffee exports to Japan recorded average annual growth of 11%, rising from US$6.6 million to US$9 million. By July 2026, exports had reached US$9.4 million, already surpassing the total value exported throughout 2025 (US$9.0 million). In South Korea, coffee exports totaled US$8.6 million as of July 2026, with green coffee beans ranking as Costa Rica's leading export product to that market.

A Campaign Tailored to Each Market

The "Producers of Wellbeing" campaign is part of essential COSTA RICA's Business-to-Consumer (B2C) strategy, designed to support the growth of agricultural products in markets with strong potential.

The strategy was developed based on research involving more than 30 international studies and data intelligence analysis, aimed at identifying the topics and attributes of Costa Rica that generate the greatest interest among audiences in priority markets. This analysis identified four products with particularly strong opportunities: pineapple, banana, cassava, and coffee. The research also helped determine where Costa Rica should establish its presence and how to tailor its communication to each culture.

Watch the campaign video at the following link: https://app.snapsea.io/p/folder/esencial-costa-rica/c6bfcf7c-0dad-4c9e-bb69-8f94ca7b3b48

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