Credence Research Inc.: Bioprocess Technology Market to Reach USD 134.06 Billion by 2035 - Credence Research

Bioprocess Technology Market to Reach USD 134.06 Billion by 2035 - Credence Research

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioprocess Technology Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2025-2035" report has been added to the Credence Research Inc. market intelligence offering.

The global bioprocess technology market was valued at USD 55.63 billion in 2025 and is estimated at USD 60.75 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to reach USD 134.06 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.19% over the 2025-2035 market-value interval. North America held the largest regional share at 40.0% in 2025, while Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth at 10.38% annually. These revenue forecasts and market shares are Credence Research estimates.

Key Takeaways

The market increases from USD 55.63 billion in 2025 to USD 134.06 billion in 2035 at a stated 9.19% CAGR.

North America contributed 40.0% of global 2025 value; Asia Pacific has the highest modeled regional growth rate at 10.38%.

Consumables and accessories represented 62.0% of product revenue in 2025.

Downstream processing represented 54.0% of process revenue in 2025.

Fed-batch technology represented 58.0% of technology revenue in 2025.

Scope & Segmentation - Bioprocess Technology Market

Production equipment, consumables and process technology used to culture cells and purify biologic drug substances, including bioreactors, media, filters, chromatography systems, resins, membranes and analytical instruments. Finished biologic sales, fill-finish equipment and contract manufacturing service revenue are excluded to avoid conflating tools with their end products.

By product: Instruments; Consumables and accessories.

By process type: Upstream processing; Downstream processing.

By technology: Batch; Fed-batch; Continuous processing.

By application: Monoclonal antibodies; Recombinant proteins; Cell and gene therapy products; Antibiotics; Others.

By geography: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East and Africa.

Download sample and detailed segmentation - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/bioprocess-technology-market

Why This Report Matters

Maps the commercial drivers of this market without treating forecasts as verified transaction totals.

Separates leading applications and products from the regional opportunities and access constraints that affect revenue.

Assesses supplier competition, recent regulatory or product developments and likely implications for business planning.

Market Overview

Bioprocess equipment and consumables are critical inputs for making antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins and advanced therapies. Unlike the revenue of finished biological medicines, this market measures instruments and materials purchased to manufacture them.

Plant builders invest in bioreactors and purification systems when new capacity comes online, while validated commercial facilities buy media, bags, membranes, resins and reagents repeatedly. Product mix is therefore unusually sensitive to capacity utilization and whether a manufacturer operates stainless steel or single-use systems.

Market Insights

Consumables and accessories represent 62.0% of product value, creating recurring revenue after instruments have been installed.

Downstream processing accounts for 54.0% of process revenue because purification and filtration have high cost per batch.

Fed-batch remains dominant with 58.0% of technology value; continuous processing is the fastest-growing technology category at a modeled 12.56% CAGR.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Market size, 2025 USD 55.63 billion Market size, 2035 USD 134.06 billion CAGR, 2025-2035 9.19 % Base year 2025 Forecast 2026-2035 Historical reference 2018-2025 Largest regional share North America (40.0%, 2025) Fastest-growing region Asia Pacific (10.38% modeled CAGR) Revenue units USD billion at manufacturer or applicable supplier sales level Segmentation Product, Process type, Technology, Application, region

Market Segmentation

By product

Instruments; Consumables and accessories

By process type

Upstream processing; Downstream processing

By technology

Batch; Fed-batch; Continuous processing

By application

Monoclonal antibodies; Recombinant proteins; Cell and gene therapy products; Antibiotics; Others

Market Drivers

Growing commercial biologic capacity

Biopharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations are expanding capacity for antibody and cell therapy pipelines. The commissioning of additional sites requires upfront investment in bioreactors, filtration and process monitoring, while each subsequent batch consumes materials that deliver recurring revenue for suppliers.

Shift toward intensification and single-use workflows

Single-use bioreactors shorten turnaround between products and reduce cleaning validation requirements. Intensified perfusion and connected purification can raise output per unit of capacity, but changes to commercial processes require regulatory comparability evidence. Manufacturers often adopt these tools most readily in new plants rather than retrofit fully validated facilities.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Suppliers increasingly offer complete upstream and downstream product ranges. In September 2025, Thermo Fisher completed its approximately USD 4 billion acquisition of Solventum's filtration and purification business, adding membranes and related technologies.

Process analytical technology, including inline sensors and automated control, may reduce deviation risk and support more efficient batch release. Regulatory incentives can help, although equipment qualification and implementation remain facility-specific.

Regional Analysis

Credence Research estimates the following 2025 revenue shares. All five regional figures are proprietary research-model allocations rather than independently audited sales totals.

North America | 40.0% share in 2025

Established biologics capacity and broad pipelines support recurring demand for resins, media and filters. U.S. manufacturers are also evaluating advanced manufacturing designation and process intensification.

Europe | 29.0% share in 2025

Biologics manufacturing hubs in Switzerland, Germany, Ireland and Denmark support equipment replacement and specialized upstream and downstream consumables.

Asia Pacific | 23.0% share in 2025

New CDMO plants and biosimilar capacity in South Korea, China, India and Singapore are driving 10.38% annual modeled growth.

Latin America | 4.5% share in 2025

Vaccine, insulin and biosimilar localization programs expand demand for fermentation, filtration and purification tools, especially in Brazil and Mexico.

Middle East and Africa | 3.5% share in 2025

Local biomanufacturing initiatives create opportunities for modular systems, while workforce and validation constraints limit implementation scale.

Market Challenges

A change in resins, membrane materials or equipment may require new process validation and regulatory submissions. For established products, switching can be uneconomical despite the potential for productivity gains.

Capital-intensive instrument orders can fluctuate with biotechnology funding and construction schedules. Specialized operators and quality staff remain scarce, while single-use plastic waste and supply dependence create operational constraints.

Future Outlook

Bioprocess spending is expected to grow fastest where new CDMO capacity meets expanding portfolios of complex biologics. Consumables should preserve repeat sales even if capital project timing varies.

The strongest technology providers will combine dependable supply, process documentation, training, high-value purification tools and automation support.

Competitive Landscape

Competition among full-line suppliers centers on the breadth of validated components and integrated production workflows. Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Sartorius and Merck KGaA supply combinations of cell culture, filtration and purification products.

Eppendorf, Bio-Rad, Agilent and specialized equipment firms compete in process development, analytics and particular hardware categories. Lonza and Roche are major manufacturing operators and equipment customers, rather than primarily direct competitors as process-tool vendors.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific; Danaher (Cytiva and Pall); Sartorius; Merck KGaA

Eppendorf; Bio-Rad Laboratories; Agilent Technologies; Getinge

Advanced Instruments

Recent Industry Developments

Dec. 31, 2024: The FDA finalized its Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Designation Program guidance, which describes an early-engagement pathway for qualifying technologies.

Sept. 2, 2025: Thermo Fisher completed its acquisition of Solventum's purification and filtration business for approximately USD 4.0 billion in cash.

Report Coverage

Quantitative market size and CAGR through 2035, with base-year segmentation, regional shares and technology or product trends.

Demand drivers, competition, market restraints, policy and reimbursement where relevant, and primary supplier dynamics.

Recent industry events supported by original regulator or company sources.

Credence Research forecasts, shares and segment models are proprietary estimates; they are not independently audited figures.

Read the complete report and request a customized study: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/bioprocess-technology-market

Related Reports

Upstream Bioprocessing Market

Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology Market

Single-Use Downstream Bioprocessing Market

Single-Use Bio-Processing Systems Market

Bioreactors Market

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Credence Research Inc. is a global market intelligence and consulting firm founded in 2015. The company provides quantitative industry research, competitive analysis and strategic advisory services to organizations assessing market opportunities and investment decisions. Its reports combine primary and secondary research to evaluate market size, segmentation, growth drivers, emerging technologies and regional commercial conditions.

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