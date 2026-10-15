Tires Easy Ranks No. 5 in its Category in Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops 2027, Its Highest Ranking Ever

Online tire retailer earns national recognition for the third consecutive year after an independent evaluation of its online shopping experience.

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Tires Easy, a leading U.S. online tire retailer, has ranked No. 5 in the Sports, Outdoor & Motor Cars, Motorcycles & Boats category of Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops 2027. The recognition marks the third consecutive year Tires Easy has been named among America's best online shops and its highest ranking to date.

Newsweek and global research firm Statista develop the annual rankings, which recognize 500 online retailers across 26 categories. For the 2027 rankings, more than 9,500 U.S. online shops were initially considered, with qualifying retailers evaluated on 46 objective and subjective criteria across eight dimensions: Trust & Security, Purchase & Delivery, Structure & Usability, Service & Communication, Technical Details, Payment, Likelihood of Purchase and Traffic Growth.

The evaluation also used feedback from more than 3,000 American online shoppers, weighting criteria by their importance to consumers.

"Achieving our highest ranking yet, after three consecutive years of recognition, is a tremendous accomplishment for our team," said Adam Barker, CEO of Tires Easy. "We've invested heavily in making tire shopping easier, increasing product selection and improving the customer experience. This recognition shows the dedication of our employees and the progress we've made in helping consumers shop for tires with confidence."

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy has sold more than 8 million tires nationwide and offers customers access to more than 200 tire brands, including premium, midrange and budget options. Consumers can shop online for tires suited to their vehicles, driving needs and finances and arrange professional installation through a nationwide network of service providers.

The recognition follows considerable investments in customer service, technology and transparency. Tires Easy has significantly reduced customer service response times, expanded customer support capabilities and introduced a publicly available Trustworthiness Report that provides consumers with information about the company's operations, customer satisfaction and independent third-party recognition.

The complete America's Best Online Shops 2027 rankings for the Sports, Outdoor & Motor Cars, Motorcycles & Boats category are available on Newsweek's website. Details about the evaluation process are available in Statista's official methodology.

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a U.S. online tire retailer offering tires from more than 200 brands, including premium, midrange and budget-friendly options. The company has sold more than 8 million tires nationwide and serves customers through an online shopping platform supported by a network of more than 1,900 distribution warehouses and professional tire installation partners. Tires Easy has been recognized in Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops rankings for three consecutive years, including a No. 5 ranking in its category for 2027. Learn more at www.tires-easy.com.

Media Contact:

TrizCom Public Relations

Tammy Cancela

tammy@trizcom.com

972-898-8413

Jo Trizila

jo@trizcom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-ranks-no.-5-in-its-category-in-newsweeks-americas-best-online-shops-2027-its-1237275