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ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2026 20:26 Uhr
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Estimating Edge Shows How As-Built Plans Inform Future Construction Bids

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of the leading estimating software The EDGE and a Foundation Software company, has published a new resource that outlines what as-built plans capture and how estimators can use them to price future work more accurately.

Construction rarely follows the blueprint to the letter, and when field changes go unrecorded, contractors pay for it twice: once when closeout and final payment stall, and again when the next bid repeats the same misses.

"The Contractor's Guide to As-Built Plans (and Why Estimators Need Them)" looks at the record that closes that gap: the final drawings showing a project exactly as built, with every change documented It gives estimators a true account of what each job took, so every finished project makes the next bid sharper.

Other key topics covered are:

  • How as-built plans differ from design, shop and redline drawings; and where each fits in the drawing process
  • The four changes every as-built drawing captures - dimensional changes, utility routing, material substitutions and field obstacles
  • Why property owners prefer receiving as-built plans before releasing final payment
  • How tying approved change orders to the as-built record keeps an estimate's history accurate and usable for future bids
  • How comparing the original estimate against as-built data shows where material quantities, labor hours and substitutions moved the final cost

Over time, those comparisons add up. Estimators who review as-built data project after project can spot recurring gaps - such as underestimated labor on a certain scope or a material that's routinely substituted - and adjust before the next bid goes.

To learn more about putting as-built plans to work for your estimating team, read the full article here.

About Estimating Edge
Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-shows-how-as-built-plans-inform-future-constructi-1236453

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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