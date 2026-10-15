Credence Research Inc.: Antiviral Drugs Market to Reach USD 125.26 Billion by 2035 - Credence Research

Antiviral Drugs Market to Reach USD 125.26 Billion by 2035 - Credence Research

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antiviral Drugs Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2025-2035" report has been added to the Credence Research Inc. market intelligence offering.

The global antiviral drugs market was valued at USD 77.93 billion in 2025 and is estimated at USD 81.72 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to reach USD 125.26 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.86% over the 2025-2035 market-value interval. North America held the largest regional share at 47.0% in 2025, while Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth at 6.08% annually. These revenue forecasts and market shares are Credence Research estimates.

Scope & Segmentation - Antiviral Drugs Market

Prescription medicines used to treat or prevent viral infections, including HIV, hepatitis, herpes, influenza, COVID-19 and other viral infections, measured at manufacturer selling prices. Vaccines, diagnostic tests and monoclonal antibodies used solely for passive immunization fall outside this scope.

By type of therapy: Monotherapy; Combination therapy.

By mechanism of action: Fusion inhibitors; DNA polymerase inhibitors; Protease inhibitors; Reverse transcriptase inhibitors; Others.

By indication: HIV; Hepatitis; Herpes; Influenza; Others.

By distribution channel: Hospital pharmacies; Retail pharmacies; Online pharmacies; Others.

By geography: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East and Africa.

Download sample and detailed segmentation: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/antiviral-drugs-market

Why This Report Matters

Maps the commercial drivers of this market without treating forecasts as verified transaction totals.

Separates leading applications and products from the regional opportunities and access constraints that affect revenue.

Assesses supplier competition, recent regulatory or product developments and likely implications for business planning.

Market Overview

Antiviral demand is supported by the continuing need for HIV treatment, chronic hepatitis management and treatment of recurring respiratory or herpes infections. Manufacturer value depends on treatment eligibility, prevalence, duration, preventive use and competition between branded and generic regimens.

The market is shifting toward long-acting HIV prevention, more convenient treatment combinations and medicines for emerging respiratory indications. These innovations coexist with generic antiretroviral medicines that are vital to access programs but often generate comparatively low revenue per treatment.

Market Insights

HIV medicines represent 58.0% of indication revenue, reflecting ongoing treatment and prevention demand.

Combination therapy comprises 62.0% of revenue because multi-agent regimens dominate HIV and hepatitis C care.

Retail pharmacies lead channels with 46.0% of spending, while injectable preventive products increase the importance of clinic administration.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Market size, 2025 USD 77.93 billion Market size, 2035 USD 125.26 billion CAGR, 2025-2035 4.86 % Base year 2025 Forecast 2026-2035 Historical reference 2018-2025 Largest regional share North America (47.0%, 2025) Fastest-growing region Asia Pacific (6.08% modeled CAGR) Revenue units USD billion at manufacturer or applicable supplier sales level Segmentation Type of therapy, Mechanism of action, Indication, Distribution channel, region

Market Segmentation

By type of therapy

Monotherapy; Combination therapy

By mechanism of action

Fusion inhibitors; DNA polymerase inhibitors; Protease inhibitors; Reverse transcriptase inhibitors; Others

By indication

HIV; Hepatitis; Herpes; Influenza; Others

By distribution channel

Hospital pharmacies; Retail pharmacies; Online pharmacies; Others

Market Drivers

Long-duration HIV therapy and screening-driven hepatitis demand

People receiving effective HIV antiretroviral treatment commonly need lifelong therapy, supporting repeat prescriptions and public procurement. Greater hepatitis B and C diagnosis can bring more patients into care, although testing gaps and treatment affordability continue to limit the addressable pool in lower-income countries.

New long-acting prevention and streamlined regimens

Injectable lenacapavir for HIV prevention expands the set of patients who can use antiviral products without a daily pill. New combinations may allow some virologically suppressed patients to simplify treatment. Uptake will depend on prescribing guidance, continued viral suppression, budgets and the availability of eligible patients.

Market Trends and Opportunities

HIV prevention is becoming a distinct pharmaceutical segment, with twice-yearly products reshaping dispensing, financing and adherence pathways. High-income markets and public-access programs may use different prices and distribution models.

Patent expiries and tendering accelerate generic competition in mature HIV and hepatitis medicines. Originators are investing in new dosing formats, mechanisms of action and resistance profiles to preserve clinical and commercial differentiation.

Regional Analysis

Credence Research estimates the following 2025 revenue shares. All five regional figures are proprietary research-model allocations rather than independently audited sales totals.

North America | 47.0% share in 2025

Branded HIV treatment, prevention products and respiratory antivirals produce high sales value per patient, while generic competition affects older regimens.

Europe | 24.0% share in 2025

Large treated HIV populations and public price negotiations support stable purchasing, while elimination initiatives lift hepatitis treatment demand.

Asia Pacific | 19.0% share in 2025

Large hepatitis populations, wider screening and regional generic suppliers support 6.08% modeled growth, the highest of the regions.

Latin America | 5.0% share in 2025

HIV and hepatitis public treatment programs support volumes, but prices remain constrained by tenders and budgets.

Middle East and Africa | 5.0% share in 2025

Large HIV treatment programs purchase high volumes of lower-priced generics; longer-acting prevention may expand access depending on funding and licensing.

Market Challenges

Treatment programs require consistent supply and patient adherence to prevent drug resistance. Loss to follow-up, financial barriers or inadequate diagnostics can restrict treatment coverage despite availability of affordable medicines.

Seasonal influenza and COVID-19 demand creates volatility in respiratory antiviral procurement. Generic erosion and different regional reimbursement structures also make revenue growth weaker than prescription growth.

Future Outlook

The largest revenue opportunities through 2035 are likely to arise from long-acting prevention, differentiated HIV combinations and potential advances in chronic hepatitis B treatment.

Originators will compete on clinical evidence, dosing convenience and resistance profile. Generic manufacturers will remain central to access through national tenders and global health procurement.

Competitive Landscape

Gilead has leading HIV treatment and prevention products, while ViiV Healthcare and Merck compete through differentiated regimens. Pfizer and Shionogi have branded respiratory antiviral portfolios.

Indian suppliers such as Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy's and Sun Pharmaceutical help serve lower-cost HIV and hepatitis markets. Competition balances innovative dosing and premium brands against reliable supply, voluntary licenses and the purchasing power of donor-funded programs.

Key Players

Gilead Sciences; GSK / ViiV Healthcare; Merck & Co.; Pfizer

Shionogi; Cipla; Aurobindo Pharma; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical

Recent Industry Developments

June 18, 2025: The FDA approved twice-yearly lenacapavir (Yeztugo) for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, according to Gilead's regulatory announcement.

April 21, 2026: Merck announced FDA approval of Idvynso, a doravirine/islatravir combination for certain virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1.

Report Coverage

Quantitative market size and CAGR through 2035, with base-year segmentation, regional shares and technology or product trends.

Demand drivers, competition, market restraints, policy and reimbursement where relevant, and primary supplier dynamics.

Recent industry events supported by original regulator or company sources.

Credence Research forecasts, shares and segment models are proprietary estimates; they are not independently audited figures.

Read the complete report and request a customized study: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/antiviral-drugs-market

Related Reports

Anti-Retroviral Drugs Market

Hepatitis C Drugs Market

Influenza Therapeutics Market

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market

Anti-Infective Drugs Market

About Us

Credence Research Inc. is a global market intelligence and consulting firm founded in 2015. The company provides quantitative industry research, competitive analysis and strategic advisory services to organizations assessing market opportunities and investment decisions. Its reports combine primary and secondary research to evaluate market size, segmentation, growth drivers, emerging technologies and regional commercial conditions.

Credence Research serves business leaders, investors, governments, nonprofits and other stakeholders across industries, with research deliverables designed to inform product planning, market entry and competitive positioning.

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