AI-Powered Storage Market to Reach USD 82.40 Billion by 2035 as Training, RAG and Checkpoint Workloads Drive Scale-Out Demand - DC Market Insights

Market grows at 14.33% CAGR; high-capacity QLC flash gains share while GPU and neocloud providers emerge as a major storage buyer group

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI-Powered Storage Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2026-2035" report has been added to the DC Market Insights offering. The global AI-Powered Storage Market was valued at USD 21.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 82.40 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.33%. Rapid growth in AI training, retrieval-augmented generation, data preparation and model checkpointing is increasing demand for high-throughput storage architectures that can keep expensive accelerator clusters supplied with data.

Key Takeaways

Approximately USD 248.30 billion of AI compute spending supported USD 21.60 billion of AI storage demand in 2025, linking storage growth directly to accelerated-compute deployment.

High-capacity QLC flash is projected to rise from 21.3% of storage spending in 2025 to 37.6% by 2035 as buyers optimize capacity economics for large AI datasets.

North America held 46.8% of the market in 2025, followed by Asia Pacific at 26.4% and Europe at 17.9%.

GPU and neocloud providers are projected to reach USD 14.50 billion of storage spending by 2035, creating a fast-growing buyer segment outside traditional hyperscalers.

Tight hard-drive supply and rising flash demand reinforce the strategic importance of media mix, procurement timing and capacity planning.

Scope & Segmentation - AI-Powered Storage Market

The report covers AI-oriented storage hardware, software and services across parallel and scale-out file storage, object storage, block storage using NVMe over Fabrics and unified or hybrid architectures. It evaluates TLC and QLC flash, hard disk drives and other media across AI training, inference, RAG, data preparation, checkpoint and archive workloads.

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"AI storage is becoming a performance infrastructure market rather than a capacity-only market. Buyers are measuring storage against GPU utilization, checkpoint speed and time to first token, which shifts value toward parallel, scale-out and high-throughput architectures. At the same time, QLC flash is improving the economics of keeping very large datasets closer to accelerated compute."- Amit Jain, Senior Consultant, ICT & Emerging Technologies, DC Market Insights, report author

Why This Report Matters

AI clusters can lose significant economic value when accelerators wait on data. Storage performance therefore affects the utilization of the most expensive assets in the data center. The report helps infrastructure teams and vendors evaluate storage attach rates, architecture choices, media economics and the growing role of neocloud demand.

Market Overview

DC Market Insights estimates the market grew from USD 4.22 billion in 2020 to USD 21.60 billion in 2025 as AI training clusters moved into production and data pipelines expanded. The forecast assumes continued growth in accelerated compute, larger datasets and more inference and RAG workloads, with QLC flash and scale-out software gaining share as organizations balance throughput and cost per usable terabyte.

Market Insights

The shift to QLC is a major structural trend because it narrows the economics gap between flash and hard disk for capacity-heavy AI datasets. Parallel file systems, object storage and NVMe-oF block architectures are also converging around common requirements for throughput, metadata performance and GPU-direct data paths. Supply constraints in both HDD and flash can create near-term pricing volatility.

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Historical Market Size (2020) USD 4.22 billion Market Size (2025) USD 21.60 billion Forecast Market Size (2035) USD 82.40 billion CAGR (2025-2035) 14.33 % Leading Region / District North America - 46.8% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Report Author Amit Jain, Senior Consultant, ICT & Emerging Technologies Report Updated Oct. 7, 2026

Segmentation

Component: Hardware; Software; Services.

Storage Architecture: Parallel and Scale-Out File Storage; Object Storage; Block Storage (NVMe-oF); Unified and Hybrid Storage.

Media: Performance Flash (TLC); High-Capacity Flash (QLC); Hard Disk Drives; Other Media.

Workload: AI Training; AI Inference and RAG; Data Ingestion and Preparation; Checkpoint and Archive Retention.

End User: Hyperscale Cloud Providers; GPU and Neocloud Providers; Enterprises; Government and Research.

Regional Analysis

North America led the market in 2025 with 46.8% share. The full regional distribution was North America 46.8%; Asia Pacific 26.4%; Europe 17.9%; Middle East and Africa 4.6%; Latin America 4.3%. The regional outlook reflects differences in hyperscale investment, AI adoption, power availability, semiconductor or equipment ecosystems and local data center construction pipelines.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive field includes established enterprise storage vendors, AI-native scale-out specialists and media suppliers. Differentiation increasingly depends on GPU-direct access, metadata performance, disaggregated architecture, data orchestration and the ability to scale across flash and disk tiers. Capital investment and strategic partnerships are accelerating as vendors position for large AI cluster deployments.

Companies profiled: Dell Technologies, NetApp, Everpure (formerly Pure Storage), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, DDN, VAST Data, WEKA, Hitachi Vantara, Nutanix, Cloudian, Cohesity, Hammerspace, Seagate Technology, Western Digital and Sandisk.

Recent Developments

Blackstone invested USD 300 million in DDN, valuing the company at USD 5 billion.

Hammerspace announced USD 100 million of funding at a valuation of more than USD 500 million.

NetApp introduced AFX, a disaggregated all-flash system for AI workloads, together with the NetApp AI Data Engine.

VAST Data signed a commercial agreement valued at USD 1.17 billion with CoreWeave, highlighting the scale of storage demand from AI cloud providers.

Full report: https://www.dcmarketinsights.com/report/ai-powered-storage-market

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