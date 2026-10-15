LevelBlue Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Managed Security Services Leadership

Recognition highlights LevelBlue's innovation, global scale, platform strategy, and customer-centric approach to delivering measurable cybersecurity outcomes.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its strong performance and continued innovation in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, LevelBlue, the world's largest pure-play provider of managed security services, has been named the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the Managed Security Services industry. The recognition reflects LevelBlue's ability to combine global scale, SpiderLabs threat intelligence, advanced platform capabilities, AI-driven innovation, and comprehensive security expertise to help organizations navigate increasingly complex threat environments while delivering measurable security and business outcomes.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. LevelBlue excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Overall, LevelBlue's platform and AI strategy support faster detection and response, more consistent service delivery, improved transparency, and better alignment between security operations and business risk," said Lucas Ferreyra, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on portfolio expansion, strategic acquisitions, digital innovation, and integrated cybersecurity services, LevelBlue has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving global market. Its strategic agility and sustained investment in managed security services, artificial intelligence, automation, and platform capabilities have enabled it to scale effectively across markets and security maturity levels.

Innovation remains central to LevelBlue's approach. Its comprehensive portfolio spans managed cloud security, managed network security, and managed detection and response, complemented by cybersecurity advisory, exposure management, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response and readiness, and other professional services. The LevelBlue Indigo Security Platform connects intelligence and security operations across LevelBlue services, supporting investigation, response, and service delivery while giving customers greater visibility into their security environment.

"Organizations need a security partner that can bring intelligence, technology, and expertise together to reduce risk and keep their businesses moving," said Bob McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. "This recognition reflects the company we are building and the work our teams do every day to connect managed security, advisory, and incident response. By combining global scale with a clear focus on each client's needs, we're helping organizations respond with greater confidence and build lasting cyber resilience."

LevelBlue's commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. Through 24/7 global security operations, AI-augmented detection and response, SpiderLabs threat intelligence, and support from security program design and onboarding through ongoing operations, the company helps organizations simplify security operations while improving visibility, responsiveness, and resilience. Its global scale, supported by seven security operations centers and more than 2,500 cybersecurity professionals, enables LevelBlue to deliver consistent services while adapting to diverse customer environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends LevelBlue for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, innovation, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, expanding innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are helping shape the future of Managed Security Services and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About LevelBlue

LevelBlue delivers intelligence-led security with the visibility and speed needed to stop threats faster. As the world's largest and most analyst-recognized pure-play managed security service provider, our AI-powered managed services help prevent intrusions, strengthen incident response readiness, and accelerate detection and response. We combine government-grade authorizations, globally recognized certifications, and deep cyber expertise to help organizations operate with confidence across regulated, hybrid, and high-risk environments. Learn more at LevelBlue.com.

Contact:

Devon Swanson

E: devon.swanson@levelblue.com

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