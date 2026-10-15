Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market to Reach USD 10.00 Billion by 2035 as Fan Walls and Retrofit Services Gain Ground - DC Market Insights

Market grows at 7.43% CAGR; fan walls reach USD 2.73 billion by 2035 while service and maintenance expands to USD 2.35 billion

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2026-2035" report has been added to the DC Market Insights offering. The global Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market was valued at USD 4.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.00 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.43%. New data center capacity continues to support air-side cooling demand, while fan walls, in-row systems, rear-door heat exchangers and retrofit services are changing the product mix as AI workloads increase rack density.

Key Takeaways

New data center capacity of about 12.0 GW a year supports roughly USD 2.75 billion of new-build precision air-conditioning spending.

Fan walls and thermal walls are projected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2035 as operators seek higher airflow efficiency at scale.

Service and maintenance is projected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2035, creating a large recurring aftermarket opportunity.

North America held 40.5% of 2025 market value, followed by Asia Pacific at 27.5% and Europe at 23.5%.

Air-cooling content per AI MW is projected to decline as direct liquid cooling absorbs more high-heat loads, increasing the importance of hybrid thermal architectures.

Scope & Segmentation - Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market

The report analyzes the market across the following segments:

Product Type: Perimeter CRAC and CRAH Units; In-Row and Rack-Based Coolers; Fan Walls and Thermal Walls; Rear-Door Heat Exchangers.

Cooling Medium: Chilled Water; Direct Expansion; Pumped Refrigerant and Hybrid Economizer.

Data Center Type: Colocation; Hyperscale; Enterprise; Edge.

Sales Type: New-Build Equipment; Replacement and Retrofit; Service and Maintenance.

Report Updated: Oct. 11, 2026

Get Free Sample Report - Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market "Air cooling is not disappearing from AI data centers, but its role is changing. Direct liquid cooling removes more heat at the chip, while air systems still manage residual heat, room conditions and mixed-density areas. That favors large, efficient fan-wall systems, rear-door exchangers and service models that can keep legacy and hybrid cooling estates operating together." - Amit Jain, Senior Consultant, ICT & Emerging Technologies, DC Market Insights, report author

Why This Report Matters

Precision air remains a core part of data center thermal management even as liquid cooling grows. The report helps cooling OEMs, service providers, operators and investors understand how new-build demand, retrofit cycles and hybrid air-liquid architectures affect CRAC, CRAH, fan-wall, in-row and rear-door equipment spending.

Market Overview

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market was valued at USD 4.88 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 10.00 billion by 2035, representing a 7.43% CAGR. North America led the market with 40.5% of 2025 value.

Key Attributes

Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Market Size 2025 USD 4.88 billion Market Size 2035 USD 10.00 billion CAGR 2025-2035 7.43 % Leading Region North America (40.5%)

Hybrid Cooling Shifts Air-Side Demand Toward Fan Walls and Services

Large fan-wall systems can deliver high airflow with efficient variable-speed operation and are well suited to hyperscale rooms where heat loads remain partly air-cooled. In-row and rear-door systems offer targeted cooling for denser racks and can bridge the gap between conventional room cooling and full direct liquid cooling.

Acquisition and product activity show suppliers positioning for hybrid cooling. Schneider Electric completed its controlling-interest acquisition of Motivair in February 2025, while Vertiv launched a chilled-water rear-door heat exchanger for AI and HPC applications in March 2025.

Regional Analysis

The 2025 regional distribution was North America 40.5%; Asia Pacific 27.5%; Europe 23.5%; Middle East and Africa 4.3%; Latin America 4.2%. Regional performance reflects differences in hyperscale investment, AI adoption, installed data center capacity, power availability, local supply chains and the timing of new construction or retrofit projects.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Companies profiled include Vertiv, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Carrier, Trane Technologies, Johnson Controls, Daikin Applied, Modine (Airedale), Munters, Shenzhen Envicool, Mitsubishi Electric, Nortek Air Solutions, Data Aire, Petra Engineering and Canovate.

In February 2025, Schneider Electric completed the acquisition of a controlling interest in Motivair, a supplier of liquid-cooling and rear-door heat-exchanger technology.

In March 2025, Vertiv announced the global launch of a chilled-water rear-door heat exchanger for AI and HPC applications.

Download Sample Report - https://www.dcmarketinsights.com/report/data-center-precision-air-conditioning-market

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