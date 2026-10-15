DDR5 AI Server Memory Market to Reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2035 as 256 GB Modules and Multi-Terabyte Hosts Scale - DC Market Insights

Market grows at 12.25% CAGR; servers above 2 TB create a USD 4.42 billion opportunity by 2035 while MRDIMM and CXL expand the memory architecture

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DDR5 AI Server Memory Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2026-2035" report has been added to the DC Market Insights offering. The global DDR5 AI Server Memory Market was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.80 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.25%. AI servers are adding more host memory per node, moving toward 256 GB modules, MRDIMM and CXL-based expansion while accelerator-rich systems increase the value of capacity, bandwidth and memory-channel count.

Annual AI capacity additions are modeled to rise from 4.2 GW to 17.8 GW, expanding the installed base of memory-intensive accelerator servers.

256 GB DDR5 modules entered volume qualification in 2026, supporting higher server capacities without proportionally increasing DIMM slot counts.

Servers configured with more than 2 TB of DDR5 host memory are projected to create a USD 4.42 billion market by 2035.

North America held 50% of 2025 market value, followed by Asia Pacific at 28% and Europe at 14%.

MRDIMM and CXL memory expansion are emerging alongside conventional RDIMM as AI systems seek more bandwidth and capacity.

Key TakeawaysScope & Segmentation - DDR5 AI Server Memory Market

The report analyzes the market across the following segments:

Module Type: Standard RDIMM up to 64 GB; High-Capacity and 3DS RDIMM 128 GB and Above; MRDIMM; CXL Memory Expansion Modules.

Memory Capacity per Server: Up to 1 TB; 1 TB to 2 TB; Above 2 TB.

Accelerator Type: GPU Servers; Custom ASIC Servers; Other Accelerator Servers.

End User: Hyperscale Cloud Providers; GPU Cloud and Colocation Providers; Enterprise and Sovereign AI.

Report Updated: Oct. 12, 2026

Get Free Sample Report - DDR5 AI Server Memory Market "Host memory is becoming a larger design variable in AI servers even though the accelerator carries HBM. Larger models, data preprocessing, checkpointing and CPU-side orchestration all increase DDR5 requirements. The market is therefore moving toward higher-capacity DIMMs, more memory channels and new expansion architectures, with cost and power consumption increasingly important alongside bandwidth." - Amit Jain, Senior Consultant, ICT & Emerging Technologies, DC Market Insights, report author

Why This Report Matters

DDR5 host memory is a distinct value pool within AI server bills of materials. The report helps DRAM vendors, module suppliers, server OEMs, cloud providers and investors quantify demand by module type, server memory capacity, accelerator architecture and buyer group as AI systems move toward multi-terabyte host memory.

Market Overview

DDR5 AI Server Memory Market was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 6.80 billion by 2035, representing a 12.25% CAGR. North America led the market with 50% of 2025 value.

Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Market Size 2025 USD 2.14 billion Market Size 2035 USD 6.80 billion CAGR 2025-2035 12.25 % Leading Region North America (50%)

Key AttributesHigh-Capacity Modules Move Into AI Server Production

Memory suppliers are increasing density and speed at the same time. SK hynix validated a 256 GB DDR5 RDIMM on Intel Xeon 6, Micron began sampling 256 GB modules up to 9,200 MT/s and JEDEC advanced new MRDIMM interface standards. These developments allow AI servers to add capacity while managing slot count and signal-integrity constraints.

Server platforms are also expanding memory-channel count. AMD demonstrated EPYC 9006 processors with up to 16 DDR5 channels and MRDIMM support up to 12,800 MT/s, while AI server demand remained strong across major OEMs.

Regional Analysis

The 2025 regional distribution was North America 50%; Asia Pacific 28%; Europe 14%; Middle East and Africa 4.5%; Latin America 3.5%. Regional performance reflects differences in hyperscale investment, AI adoption, installed data center capacity, power availability, local supply chains and the timing of new construction or retrofit projects.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Companies profiled include Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Micron Technology, Kingston Technology, Nanya Technology, CXMT, Winbond Electronics, SMART Global, Netlist, ADATA Technology, Montage Technology, Rambus, Renesas Electronics, Astera Labs and Microchip Technology.

In May 2026, Micron began sampling a 256 GB DDR5 server module at speeds up to 9,200 MT/s for AI infrastructure.

In April 2026, JEDEC announced new MRDIMM interface logic standards, with 12,800 MT/s support expected in the next generation.

In September 2026, Micron reported high-teens DRAM price increases and completed qualifications of 8,800 MT/s server RDIMMs.

Download Sample Report - DDR5 AI Server Memory Market

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