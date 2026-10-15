Free demo offers players the first chance to pick up the knife in ProbablyMonsters' narrative-driven action game beginning on October 19

ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company creating original AA games with AAA sensibilities, today unveiled a new trailer for Nekome: Nazi Hunterat the Galaxies Autumn Showcase, pulling back the curtain on the game's villains, Hitler's Hyenas. Alongside the new trailer, ProbablyMonsters announced that Nekome: Nazi Hunter will participate in October's Steam Next Fest, giving players their first opportunity to experience this violent odyssey of revenge with a free PC demo available on Steam from October 19 through 26.

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"Nekome is Vano's story: an exploration of a young Romani man who has had everything taken away from him, and who decides to pick up a knife and exact revenge on his family's murderers," said Jeronimo Barrera, ProbablyMonsters' General Manager and Game Director. "Each of Hitler's Hyenas brandishes their own form of evil and presents a new and unique challenge for Vano to overcome in his quest from hunted to hunter. With the demo, players finally get to put the knife in their own hands and experience their first look at Vano's transformation themselves."

Nekome: Nazi Hunter is a stylized third-person narrative action game set in the Second World War that centers around Vano Nastasu, a young Romani man whose family is murdered by Nazis, propelling him on a brutal quest for revenge. Vano's identity and the persecution of his community are fundamental to his story, bringing light to a part of Second World War history rarely explored in games. The team worked alongside historians and cultural consultants to ground his journey, exploring what happens when one man's life becomes consumed by the pursuit of the people responsible for destroying it.

At the center of this pursuit are Hitler's Hyenas, a notorious squad of Nazi agents whose extreme brand of cruelty made them feared across occupied Europe and the world. Each kill brings Vano closer to settling the score, but further down his spiral of grief and rage.

Players will stalk enemies from the shadows or confront them head-on through a combination of deliberate stealth and brutal, close-quarters combat. These choices reverberate beyond each encounter through the game's Fear and Notoriety system; as Vano's reputation grows and his kills become increasingly brutal, enemies might panic or flee rather than stand their ground between Vano and his pursuit of the Hyenas.

The free demo of Nekome: Nazi Hunter will give players their first taste of the game's extra mode Hordes of the Reich, a 25-stage arena that puts even the nimblest Nazi killers to the test. Some stages call for stealth and silent takedowns, while others let you test-drive the discarded guns foolishly left lying around by the Nazis. One thing remains constant: you have a knife and plenty of Nazis to use it on. Players will be able to access the demo on PC through Steam during the demo period, which runs from October 19 to 26.

Nekome: Nazi Hunter is rated M for Mature and is coming in early 2027 to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

To learn more and receive updates about Nekome: Nazi Hunter, visit the games' official website, follow the game on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube for updates, or join Nekome's Discord community.

About ProbablyMonsters

Founded by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company creating original AA games with AAA sensibilities. The company builds intentionally scoped titles with premium execution, allowing development teams to focus on what makes each game special. Drawing on the experience of a talented team of development and publishing leaders, ProbablyMonsters is building a growing portfolio of focused, distinctive games designed to stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

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Contacts:

probablymonsters@berlinrosen.com