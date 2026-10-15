Companies Unveil Official Makeup Collection Inspired by the Film.

A collaboration of artistry, vision, and storytelling.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Stila announces its partnership with Lionsgate to become the official makeup partner for the studio's highly anticipated film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, unveiling a makeup collection inspired by the film. Coming to theatres November 20th, 2026, the latest installment in the global blockbuster franchise - based on Suzanne Collins' bestselling books - will take audiences inside the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell. The film is directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay adapted by Billy Ray. The producers are Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Francis Lawrence.





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Available exclusively in Canada at Shoppers Drug Mart, the limited-edition collection gives Canadian beauty lovers exclusive access to one of the year's most anticipated beauty collaborations.





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A New Era Begins and Epic Beauty has Arrived.

For over a year, Stila and the Lionsgate team worked behind the scenes to develop a scene-stealing beauty collab.

"Our partnership with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is inspired by incredible storytelling that touches millions," says Daniel Annese, CEO at Stila. "Together, we have shared the same vision for beauty and creativity on the highest level. We can't wait to see all that beauty on screen and we're so excited for this new chapter for Stila."

The collaboration began with Hair, Makeup and Prosthetics Designer Natalie MacGowan Spencer's original creations and designs for the film. When she began to make those a reality, MacGowan Spencer specifically requested Stila products for the characters.

"We were so excited when Lionsgate reached out to us early last year," says Mary Rodrigues, CMO at Stila. "We worked directly with the team at Lionsgate and Nat as they brought the characters and stories to life on screen, and we were thrilled to bring this exciting collaboration to Canadians exclusively through Shoppers Drug Mart. The guidance and input we received from the filmmakers inspired our creative direction throughout the process."

The Creative Process

"We all shared the same goal - to help Nat realize her vision, and to create unforgettable beauty inspired by this world we're all obsessed with." Rodrigues notes that all elements, from product names to package design, were ultimately blessed by Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins.

Charlie Riddle, Global Beauty Director for Stila, advised on every aspect of Stila's product direction, working closely with MacGowan Spencer and her team as concepts evolved. "We worked together to achieve the highest level of artistry and imagination," says Riddle. "At times, meeting this vision called for some rapid-fire creativity and innovation from all of us, including Stila's product development team."

Artistry in Action

After months of intense collaboration, the Stila team was invited to Berlin, Germany to be on set for the filming of some pivotal scenes in the movie. "Having this sneak peek, not only into the makeup looks, but also hair and wardrobe, was amazing," says Riddle. Stila's final products and shade assortments were even shared with MacGowan Spencer on set -a rare event for such a high-profile beauty brand x movie collab.





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From Inspired to All Fire - The Collection The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Collection by Stila features limited edition products that are sure to become collectibles, like Sunrise Eyes a 5-piece liquid eye shadow collection with each inspired by a character, and All Fire, a duo designed to capture the film's central love story.

Both offer stunning eye looks, which is only fitting for the beauty brand that's recognized as The Eye Authority.





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The collection also includes other limited-edition offerings and newness inspired by unforgettable settings and moments in the movie, including Meadow Dream for glowy, golden looks, Pretty Striking for bold, vivid drama, and Rebel Beauty for muted hues and a more understated beauty.

Exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada

"At Shoppers Drug Mart, we're committed to bringing our customers the brands, innovations, and experiences that are shaping beauty today, and are thrilled to offer them Canadian-exclusive access to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Collection by Stila," says Leith Sinker, Vice President, Prestige, at Shoppers Drug Mart. "As one of the year's most anticipated entertainment moments, the Collection represents a collaboration of artistry, storytelling, and beauty in a way that is both timely and distinctive, and we are proud to play a leading role in bringing it exclusively to Canadians."

Canadian consumers will be able to shop the collection at Shoppers Drug Mart stores across Canada and online at shoppersdrugmart.ca.

About Stila

Stila first came on the scene in the 90s as a makeup artist-led brand that became an instant sensation on and off the runway. Ever since, and many award-winning products later, Stila is considered a go-to by makeup pros, a darling of beauty editors, and a cult fave among loyal fans. Beloved for its artistry yet easy access looks and multi-tasking products, Stila is known for innovation, performance and creativity.

Available to purchase at Shoppers Drug Mart and shoppersdrugmart.com starting 10/4/26.

, TM & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

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