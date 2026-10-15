Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Goldhills Holding Ltd. (TSXV: GHL) (OTC Pink: GODZF) (FSE: GRYA) ("Goldhills" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for mineral exploration and general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finders' fees in cash and/or securities to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Closing is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSXV. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain directors and officers of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any such participation will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), as the Company is not listed on a specified market and neither the fair market value of the securities issued to, nor the consideration paid by, such insiders will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Goldhills Holding Ltd.

Goldhills Holding Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lennac Lake copper-molybdenum porphyry project, located in the Omineca Mining Division of central British Columbia.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the completion, size and timing of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, the payment of any finders' fees, insider participation, and the receipt of TSXV acceptance. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms described or at all, and delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

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