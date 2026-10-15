Expect the Unexpected: Booking.com's 2027 Travel Predictions Reveal the Ultimate Travel Flex is Going Off-Script

Unveiling 9 Transformative Trends Shaping How Australians Will Travel in 2027

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th edition of Booking.com's Travel Predictions reveals that Australian travellers in 2027 are rewriting the rules - booking by mood, choosing companions based on budget, and seeking experiences that surprise themselves and their friends. Based on insights from more than 28,000 travellers across 32 countries and territories, including over 1,000 from Australia, the 9 trends set to shape travel in 2027 include:

Hotel in the Sky: Elevating the in-flight experience with wellness, sleep-supporting menus, and jet-lag reducing lighting. Sweat Synergy: Solo travellers connecting through shared physical challenges, sports, and athletic communities. Trip to the Beyond: Embracing paranormal encounters, haunted histories, and spiritual afterlife experiences. Plot Twist Trip: Selecting uncharacteristic vacations specifically to disrupt the status quo and surprise loved ones. Social Currency: Financial budget becoming a key filter on guest lists to avoid group travel money tensions. Vibe Check(In): Destination selection driven primarily by desired mood and emotional state over geography. The All-Exclusive: Tailoring travel packages to strip out unused services and align with health/dietary choices. PTO: Powered by AI: Utilizing AI to manage emails and admin tasks while away, ensuring a seamless, stress-free return to work. Trailside Therapy: Using outdoor activities like hiking on holiday to navigate honest, meaningful relationship conversations.

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania and Korea at Booking.com, comments:

"Travel is no longer one-size-fits-all. Aussies are putting wellbeing first and becoming far more intentional about how, why, and with whom they explore the world. At Booking.com, we are combining AI with deeper personalisation to tailor every step of the journey to individual intent and emotion, making it easier for everyone to experience the world on their own terms."

Download the full Travel Predictions for Australia here. Media imagery is available here.

About Booking.com

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travellers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit news.booking.com.

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