Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JEXP | ISIN: US09857L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: PCE1
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 21:49
148,30 Euro
+3,02 % +4,35
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA Tech 100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,95148,0522:45
0,0000,00022:00
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 22:06 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Expect the Unexpected: Booking.com's 2027 Travel Predictions Reveal the Ultimate Travel Flex is Going Off-Script

Expect the Unexpected: Booking.com's 2027 Travel Predictions Reveal the Ultimate Travel Flex is Going Off-Script

Unveiling 9 Transformative Trends Shaping How Australians Will Travel in 2027

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th edition of Booking.com's Travel Predictions reveals that Australian travellers in 2027 are rewriting the rules - booking by mood, choosing companions based on budget, and seeking experiences that surprise themselves and their friends. Based on insights from more than 28,000 travellers across 32 countries and territories, including over 1,000 from Australia, the 9 trends set to shape travel in 2027 include:

  1. Hotel in the Sky: Elevating the in-flight experience with wellness, sleep-supporting menus, and jet-lag reducing lighting.
  2. Sweat Synergy: Solo travellers connecting through shared physical challenges, sports, and athletic communities.
  3. Trip to the Beyond: Embracing paranormal encounters, haunted histories, and spiritual afterlife experiences.
  4. Plot Twist Trip: Selecting uncharacteristic vacations specifically to disrupt the status quo and surprise loved ones.
  5. Social Currency: Financial budget becoming a key filter on guest lists to avoid group travel money tensions.
  6. Vibe Check(In): Destination selection driven primarily by desired mood and emotional state over geography.
  7. The All-Exclusive: Tailoring travel packages to strip out unused services and align with health/dietary choices.
  8. PTO: Powered by AI: Utilizing AI to manage emails and admin tasks while away, ensuring a seamless, stress-free return to work.
  9. Trailside Therapy: Using outdoor activities like hiking on holiday to navigate honest, meaningful relationship conversations.

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania and Korea at Booking.com, comments:
"Travel is no longer one-size-fits-all. Aussies are putting wellbeing first and becoming far more intentional about how, why, and with whom they explore the world. At Booking.com, we are combining AI with deeper personalisation to tailor every step of the journey to individual intent and emotion, making it easier for everyone to experience the world on their own terms."

Download the full Travel Predictions for Australia here. Media imagery is available here.

About Booking.com

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travellers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit news.booking.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expect-the-unexpected-bookingcoms-2027-travel-predictions-reveal-the-ultimate-travel-flex-is-going-off-script-302909956.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.