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WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
15.10.26 | 09:31
87,85 Euro
+0,75 % +0,65
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,6087,1522:46
86,3587,2022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 22:10 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results On November 5, 2026

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its third quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, before the market opens Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Jim Zallie, chairman, president and chief executive officer and Diego Reynoso, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call November 5 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT INGREDION
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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