Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Christine Brezden-Masley, Medical Oncologist and the Director of the Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Director of Cancer Program for Sinai Health System in Toronto, Dr. Sean Egan, Senior Scientist in the Cell and Systems Biology program at The Hospital for Sick Children ("SickKids") and a professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics at the University of Toronto, Antonio Cassano, Research Coordinator, Department of Surgery, Women's College Hospital, and Kimberly Carson, Chief Executive Officer, Breast Cancer Canada, joined Brenda Cunnington, Managing Director, Americas, Trayport at TMX Group, and Board Director for The Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance ("LBCA") to close the market in recognition of Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day.





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October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the 15th was selected as Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day to shine a spotlight on the 15% of breast cancer diagnoses each year that are invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC), also known as lobular breast cancer. As the second most common type of breast cancer, ILC receives less than 1% of breast cancer research funding. Because ILC behaves differently than other breast cancer types and may not always form a lump, it is extremely hard to detect on mammograms, especially in women with dense breast tissue.

This leads to the shared story of so many individuals with ILC: delayed diagnoses despite regular screening when tumors are larger or already metastatic. Once diagnosed, ILC is treated the same as other types of breast cancer despite scientific consensus that ILC behaves differently. It's "Time to Talk About Lobular Cancer", and find ways to fund more research that will lead to earlier detection and targeted treatments.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319275