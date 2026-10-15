Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Global Receivables Management Inc. (TSXV: GRMI) (OTCQB: GRMIF) ("GRM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") for a voluntary change of its trading symbol on the OTCQB Marketplace from "EPFCF" to "GRMIF". The symbol change is anticipated to take effect at market open on October 16, 2026. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "GRMI".

The symbol change is voluntary and aligns the Company's OTCQB symbol with its new name and its symbol on the Exchange. No action is required by shareholders in connection with the symbol change.

About Global Receivables Management Inc.

Global Receivables Management Inc. is a pure-play tech-enabled platform company, providing fee-for-service receivables management and debt collection services across Canada and the United Kingdom. First established in 1975, the Company has a workforce of over 700 professionals operating across Canada and the United Kingdom that is in the early stages of deploying AI across its operations to improve efficiency.

The Company's global receivables management platform operating under BPO, EPFS, CCS, ACT, GCS, and Groupe Solution helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves, the Company is committed to responsible receivables management that puts the customer at the heart of the process delivering optimal outcomes for clients while treating consumers with dignity and affordability.

For more information visit: www.globalreceivablesmanagement.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated change of the Company's trading symbol on the OTCQB from "EPFCF" to "GRMIF" and the anticipated effective date thereof; and the future business, plans and strategy of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the change of trading symbol may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all, or may be delayed; the availability of the trading symbol "GRMIF" on the OTCQB; market conditions; operational performance; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319262