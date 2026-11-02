Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Global Receivables Management Inc. (TSXV: GRMI) (OTCQB: GRMIF) ("GRM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 2, 2026 it entered into receivables management and collection services contracts with new clients, and that it has recently received two industry awards.

New Client Contract

Based on the new clients' anticipated placement volumes, management expects the contracts to generate up to $6.0 million in annualized revenue once fully onboarded, with onboarding expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. The expected net margin for the new contracts is estimated at 15%. The financial impact of the new client relationships is anticipated to add significant value to the Company, increasing annualized revenues by approximately 8.6% based on 2025 revenue cycle management revenues of $69.7 million, and the new client relationships reflect continued demand for the Company's technology-enabled receivables management services. This is a forward-looking statement, and the revenue actually earned under the contracts will depend on placement volumes, collection performance and onboarding timing (see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements").

Recent Industry Recognition

The Company is pleased to announce that it has recently received two industry awards recognizing collaboration and innovation across its operations and partnerships:

2026 Credit Awards - Best Outsourcing & Partnership Initiative. BPO Collections Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Inicio AI jointly received the award for Best Outsourcing & Partnership Initiative. The award recognizes their collaborative work in outsourcing and partnership. Awards information: https://www.creditstrategy.co.uk/credit-awards-winners

2026 Credit Services Association Awards - Best Collaboration Award. GRM and EON jointly received the award in recognition of their Affordability and Vulnerability Team and their collaborative approach to supporting customers. Awards information: https://www.csa-ukccc.com/csa-awards

"These awards and our new client contracts reflect the strength of our people, our partnerships and our client pipeline. The contracts are expected to add up to $6.0 million in annualized revenue with a 15% net margin once fully onboarded, and the awards recognize the collaborative, responsible approach behind that growth. Across North America and the UK, we are focused on combining experienced people, thoughtful processes and technology to help our clients manage receivables effectively, with approaches that support customers while delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients, and treating customers with fairness, dignity and respect," said Barret Reykdal, Co-Chief Executive Officer (North America) of the Company.

About Global Receivables Management Inc.

Global Receivables Management Inc. is a pure-play tech-enabled platform company, providing fee-for-service receivables management and debt collection services across Canada and the United Kingdom. First established in 1975, the Company has a workforce of over 700 professionals operating across Canada and the United Kingdom that is in the early stages of deploying AI across its operations to improve efficiency.

The Company's global receivables management platform operating under BPO, EPFS, CCS, ACT, GCS, and Groupe Solution helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves, the Company is committed to responsible receivables management that puts the customer at the heart of the process delivering optimal outcomes for clients while treating consumers with dignity and affordability.

For more information visit: www.globalreceivablesmanagement.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The expected annualized revenue from the new client contracts represent management's estimate of the revenue the contracts may generate at full run-rate and are not a forecast of revenue for any particular period. It is based on assumptions including that: the clients place account volumes consistent with their indicated levels; collection performance and fee rates are consistent with the Company's experience with comparable clients; onboarding proceeds on the expected timetable; and the contracts are not terminated or materially amended. Actual revenue may be materially lower than the expected annualized revenue. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected annualized revenue, net margin and onboarding timing of the new client contracts; and the future business, plans and strategy of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the new client contracts generate less revenue than expected, or later than expected, including as a result of lower placement volumes, weaker collection performance, onboarding delays or termination; market conditions; operational performance; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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