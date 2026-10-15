Tidal Wave Auto Spa Raises $747,878 at 18th Annual Charity Day, Continuing Commitment to Communities

319 Locations Across 30-State Network Raise Funds for Local Charities and Nonprofits

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa is pleased to announce that its 18th annual Charity Day event, held on Friday, September 18th, raised $747,878 for local organizations and non-profits. This year's event featured 319 participating locations across Tidal Wave's 30-state footprint, continuing the company's ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves. With this year's contributions, Tidal Wave has donated more than $3.5 million to local organizations and non-profits through Charity Day.

Ahead of the event, each participating Tidal Wave location selects a local charity or non-profit organization to receive 50% of the site's proceeds, plus any on-site donations. The other 50% of proceeds are donated to the company's corporate partners, Annandale Village and The Joseph Sams School, non-profit organizations providing progressive life assistance and educational and therapeutic support to individuals with developmental disabilities across the country.

"This year's results show just how much impact our team members and customers can create when they come together," said Scott Blackstock, CEO and Founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "With 319 locations taking part and two incredible corporate partners in Annandale Village and The Joseph Sams School, we couldn't be prouder of what Charity Day accomplished this year, and we're already looking forward to doing even more next year."

Tidal Wave's annual Charity Day event has received the gold Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards for Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving. Brandon Hall Group, a leading independent analyst firm recognized for talent and organizational development expertise, honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to employee engagement and community impact through their giving programs. This recognition reflects Tidal Wave's commitment to leveraging its business model for meaningful social impact. In addition to Charity Day, the company also gives back year-round through its fundraising program, which has helped generate over $5 million for local schools, churches, civic groups, and more, by providing a simple, fast, and convenient way to raise money.

To learn more about Tidal Wave Auto Spa's Charity Day, including the complete list of 319 participating locations and their beneficiary organizations, please visit: tidalwaveautospa.com/charityday/

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About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the nation's fifth-largest conveyor car wash company, with 337 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8.5 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-raises-747-878-at-18th-annual-charity-day-continuing-commitment-1237298