Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (FSE: 6NU0) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), an AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, is pleased to welcome Ian MacLeod to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Mr. MacLeod has spent more than 30 years at the intersection of law, capital markets and technology. As Executive Chairman of Argo Blockchain plc from 2019 to 2022, he led a broad governance and operational transformation of one of the early publicly listed digital-asset infrastructure companies. During that period, Argo raised close to US$100 million, grew to a market capitalization of more than £1 billion, and added a Nasdaq listing to its London listing.

As founder of TCap Private Equity, Ian backed and built technology businesses through buy-and-build acquisitions. As General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Teligence for 16 years, he oversaw approximately 40 entities across four continents, leading M&A, multi-jurisdictional restructuring and complex dispute resolution. He began his career practising corporate and securities law at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and holds an LLB from UBC's Allard School of Law and a BA in Economics from Western University.

"Pioneer is at an important point in its development, and strong governance is what allows an early-stage public company to earn the confidence of its shareholders and partners. I've seen first-hand how the right board structure and discipline can unlock growth in a technology company participating in a fast moving operating environment, and I'm pleased to join Darcy and the team as Pioneer builds that foundation," said Mr. MacLeod

"Ian is the rare director who has chaired a high-growth digital-asset company through its transformation, structured deals across multiple jurisdictions, and built governance frameworks that last," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry. "His experience in capital markets, technology M&A and his governance leadership will be invaluable as we strengthen our foundation."

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer has developed KORA, an AI-driven product focused on DeFi. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and digital asset treasury strategies. These include, Sundae Bar AI Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc., Astrid Intelligence Plc, Roundhouse AI and Satsuma Technology Plc.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

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