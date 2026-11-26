Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (FSE: 6NU0) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), an AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, announces an early warning report for Machai Capital Inc.

Suneal Sandhu ("Mr. Sandhu"), a resident of Surrey, announces that he has become an associate (as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 62-104) with the Company, by reason of his indirect acquisition of 8,092,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") through Machai Capital Inc., a private company of which Mr. Sandhu is a principal, under a private share purchase (the "Acquisition") on November 17, 2026. Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Sandhu held 1,502,000 Shares directly and 1,000,000 Shares indirectly through Machai Capital Inc., for an aggregate of 2,502,000 Shares, which represent 2.67% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, calculated on a non-diluted basis.

After giving effect to the Acquisition referred to above, Mr. Sandhu will beneficially own or control 1,502,000 Shares held directly and 9,092,000 Shares held indirectly through Machai Capital Inc., for an aggregate total of 10,594,000 Shares, which collectively represent 11.29% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, calculated on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Sandhu acquired the Shares through Machai Capital Inc. for investment and intends to evaluate his investments in the Company and to increase or decrease his respective direct and indirect shareholdings as he may determine for investment purposes.

This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report may be found on https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/ under the Company's profile.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe Canada: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd. The Company also maintains strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI. These include, Sundae Bar AI Plc, Supernova Digital Assets Plc., Astrid Intelligence Plc, and Roundhouse AI Ltd.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

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