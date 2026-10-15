AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) welcomes the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the Political Declaration on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response, with 153 countries voting in favor and only three against. AHF urges governments to turn this strong affirmation of international cooperation into concrete commitments that protect people from future pandemics.

"Effective coordination on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response is of utmost importance to ensure the world is never again faced with a global public health catastrophe like COVID-19. This declaration goes a long way toward showing that the overwhelming majority of countries still believe in collaboration to tackle infectious diseases, which do not respect borders," said Dr. Jorge Saavedra, Executive Director of the AHF Global Public Health Institute.

"But words alone are not sufficient. The seriousness of the threat demands concerted action: political commitments and sustained financing, strengthening of regional health institutions as the base of a new global health architecture, a significant and deep reform of the Geneva-based World Health Organization, and finalizing an equitable PABS [Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing] annex so the Pandemic Agreement can be opened for signatures," added Dr. Saavedra.

The declaration recognizes the need to strengthen local and regional capacity to develop and produce vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics. Governments must back these priorities with dedicated funding, stronger regional health institutions, and implementation plans with measurable targets. WHO reform should strengthen transparency, accountability, and effective support to countries and regions in their efforts to effectively prevent, prepare for, and, if necessary, respond to critical infectious disease outbreaks.

Finalizing the PABS annex is essential, provided it guarantees equitable access and benefit-sharing. Countries sharing pathogens and genetic sequence data must receive guaranteed, timely, and affordable access to the medical products developed from those contributions. Equity cannot depend on voluntary goodwill once a crisis begins.

With countries due to report on implementation in 2028, AHF calls for clear milestones, transparent monitoring, and meaningful civil society participation beginning now. Success must be measured by stronger preparedness and equitable access to lifesaving tools when the next pandemic strikes.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 3.3 million people across 50 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. In January 2025, AHF received the MLK, Jr. Social Justice Award, The King Center's highest recognition for an organization leading work in the social justice arena. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

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Contacts:

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF, +1.323.308.1833 (work), +1.323.791.5526 (mobile), gedk@aidshealth.org



Denys Nazarov, Director of Global Policy Communications, AHF, +1.323.308.1829, denys.nazarov@ahf.org