AM Best will hold its annual insurance market briefing to discuss trends and developments affecting Asia-Pacific (re)insurance markets on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, as part of the 22nd annual Singapore International Reinsurance Conference (SIRC). AM Best also is a sponsor of the conference, which runs from 1-5 November, and will exhibit at the annual event the largest in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key members of AM Best's analytic team will provide updates on Asia's varied insurance markets at "AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing SIRC" and highlight recent developments in the global reinsurance segment. For the first time, we are pleased to announce that joining our team of analysts will be guest speakers Shermaine Tay, deputy director and head of the Financial Markets Development Department at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, who will discuss alternative risk transfer trends, and Kofi Takyi, deputy director of supervision at the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Takyi will deliver remarks on Bermuda's insurance market and its regulatory framework.

The market briefing will begin at 4:00 p.m. (SGT) in the Heliconia Main Ballroom of the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, which is where the conference is taking place. A networking reception will follow the briefing. Attendees must be registered as SIRC delegates with full passes to attend the AM Best briefing.

For more information and to register for the briefing, please visit the event page.

In addition, AM Best's market development team for Asia Pacific will be attending SIRC. To arrange a meeting at the conference to learn more about AM Best, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best's Credit Ratings and Best's Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE), please contact Rob Curtis, managing director and chief executive officer of AM Best's Singapore operations, at robert.curtis@ambest.com. Delegates to the conference also can stop by AM Best's table located at Exhibition 16B at Exhibition Area, Level 3, Conference Foyer.

AM Best is a broadcast partner of SIRC, and AM Best TV will be providing coverage of the conference. Daily content and interviews will be available under the SIRC-related playlist under the "Event Coverage 2026" tab at http://www.ambest.tv.

SIRC, which is organised by the Singapore Reinsurers' Association, is one of the leading annual global reinsurance industry events. This year's event is themed as "Capacity to Capability: Building Resilience Through Innovation Experience." For more information about the conference, please visit the event page and agenda.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015898489/en/

Contacts:

Rob Curtis

CEO, AM Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore)

Pte. Ltd., Managing Director,

Market Development

+65 6303 5007

robert.curtis@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Cynthia Ang

Senior Industry Research Analyst

+65 6303 5026

cynthia.ang@ambest.com