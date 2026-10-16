All newly released batches will now include independent Purity & Quantity testing together with Endotoxin testing as part of an expanded batch-verification protocol.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Uther Peptide today announced a significant expansion of its third-party analytical testing program, introducing a new standardized testing requirement across all newly released research batches.

Under the updated protocol, every new Uther Peptide research batch will undergo both Purity & Quantity testing and Endotoxin testing through independent third-party laboratory analysis. The change represents an expansion of Uther Peptide's existing batch-transparency program and establishes a more consistent analytical framework for newly produced research materials.

Expanded testing standard for all newly released Uther Peptide research batches.

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A New Standard for Newly Released Batches

Uther Peptide says the updated policy is intended to move the company's testing program toward a more consistent batch-by-batch standard.

Going forward, each newly released research batch will be supported by independent analytical data covering both purity and quantity as well as endotoxin levels.

Previously, the scope of third-party analytical testing could vary depending on the product, batch and testing plan. Under the new program, these two testing categories will become a standard requirement for newly released batches. The company says the change is designed to make batch documentation easier to understand and compare across its growing research-product portfolio.

Purity and Quantity Testing

Purity and quantity analysis provides two different pieces of analytical information.

Purity testing evaluates the proportion of the target compound relative to detectable impurities within the tested sample. Quantity testing measures the amount of target material present in the submitted sample.

Uther Peptide says reporting these parameters together provides researchers with more useful analytical context than relying on a purity percentage alone. The company therefore intends to continue publishing batch-linked Purity & Quantity results for new research batches as part of its expanded documentation program.

Endotoxin Testing Added Across All New Batches

The second major component of the expanded program is standardized Endotoxin testing.

Uther Peptide says Endotoxin analysis will now be incorporated into the routine third-party testing program for every newly released batch.

The company considers Endotoxin testing a separate analytical category from purity and quantity because it evaluates a different quality parameter. For this reason, a high purity result should not be interpreted as providing information about Endotoxin levels. Uther Peptide says including both testing categories provides a broader analytical profile for each new batch.

Separate Tests for Separate Quality Parameters

One objective of the new program is to make the distinction between different types of laboratory testing clearer.

A Purity & Quantity report answers questions about the composition and amount of the target material. An Endotoxin report evaluates a separate characteristic of the tested sample. Uther Peptide says these reports should not be treated as interchangeable.

Batch-Specific Documentation Remains Central

The expanded testing program continues Uther Peptide's emphasis on batch-specific documentation.

Each research batch is assigned a batch identifier, allowing corresponding laboratory results to be associated with the material from that specific production batch.

Uther Peptide says this approach is important because a laboratory result is most useful when researchers can determine exactly which batch was tested. Rather than relying on generic certificates that may not clearly correspond with a particular production batch, the company aims to maintain a direct relationship between the product, batch number, laboratory report and published verification record.

Expanding Analytical Transparency as the Product Portfolio Grows

Uther Peptide says the testing expansion comes as the company's research portfolio and international operations continue to grow.

As the number of research materials and production batches increases, the company says maintaining a consistent testing standard becomes increasingly important. The new policy is intended to create a repeatable analytical framework that can be applied across different research compounds rather than using significantly different documentation standards for each newly introduced product.

Uther Peptide says the goal is not simply to increase the number of laboratory reports published, but to make the type of analytical information available for new batches more predictable and consistent.

Independent Testing as an Additional Verification Layer

Uther Peptide emphasizes that independent third-party testing is intended to complement, rather than replace, manufacturing controls and internal quality review.

By separating production controls from independent analytical verification, Uther Peptide says researchers can better understand the role of each part of the quality process.

Building a More Consistent Testing Framework

The company says the new requirement represents the next stage of its broader batch-transparency initiative.

Uther Peptide previously expanded access to batch-linked third-party laboratory documentation. The latest change goes further by establishing a defined minimum testing standard for all new research batches.

Going forward, newly released batches will include Purity & Quantity testing and Endotoxin testing as standard components of the company's third-party analytical program. Uther Peptide says additional analytical work may still be conducted depending on the specific research material and testing requirements, but Purity & Quantity and Endotoxin testing will form the core testing framework for new batches.

NEW-BATCH TESTING FRAMEWORK

New Batch Purity & Quantity Endotoxin Batch Documentation Independent Verification

Selected batch-linked analytical records can be reviewed through Uther Peptide's Research Certifications resources, where researchers can compare published laboratory documentation with relevant batch information.

Research Use Only

Uther Peptide's products and associated analytical documentation are intended exclusively for laboratory, analytical and scientific research purposes. They are not intended for human use, self-administration, diagnosis, therapeutic use or clinical treatment. Laboratory results describe the sample submitted for analysis and should be interpreted within the scope and limitations of the relevant analytical method.

About Uther Peptide

Uther Peptide is a research-focused peptide and biotechnology brand supporting laboratory, analytical and scientific research applications across multiple international markets. The company focuses on batch traceability, manufacturing transparency, independent analytical testing and access to batch-specific documentation.

For Research Use Only

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