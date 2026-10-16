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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2026 03:46 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SHANGHAI YUCHANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.: CYCJET UV Laser Coding for Flexible Packaging Compliance

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China released GB 7718-2025 on March 16, 2025, with implementation set for March 16, 2027. As the food and pharmaceutical packaging industries face growing demands for marking clarity and traceability, CYCJET, brand of Shanghai Yuchang Industrial Co., Ltd., has launched the LU5T mini UV laser printer to deliver high-contrast coding on transparent films, aluminum foil, and colored composite films, while supporting production line integration.

Image 1: Application of Mini UV Laser printer in the Flexible Packaging Industry

Industry Pain Points and Limitations of Traditional Solutions for Film Packaging Marking

Color Adaptability: Different film colors require contrasting marks. Traditional equipment may require white-background areas or extra processing, limiting packaging flexibility.

TTO Costs and Maintenance: Thermal transfer equipment relies on ribbons, causing breakage, jamming, printhead wear, and downtime, which increase costs and affect production.

Risk of Thermal Damage: Heat-based marking methods may deform films, cause burn-through, or affect composite film barrier properties.

High-Speed Marking Requirements: Dates, batch numbers, and GS1 QR codes require precise and stable marking while maintaining production speed.

Image 2: CYCJET: Industrial-grade quality backed by a dedicated service guarantee

CYCJET UV Laser System: Cold Processing and High-Contrast Marking

The CYCJET UV laser printer uses 355nm technology to deliver precise marking on flexible packaging, supporting compliance and production efficiency.

Consumable-Free Operation: Eliminates thermal transfer ribbons, reducing consumable costs, printhead wear, and maintenance.

High-Contrast Marking: Produces clear codes on films of different colors, reducing the need for pre-printed white backgrounds.

Low-Heat Processing: Minimizes thermal impact, reducing the risk of film damage and helping preserve packaging integrity.

High-Speed Performance: Its industrial galvanometer scanning system and high-speed controls support precise marking of dates, batch numbers, and QR codes on automated production lines.

CYCJET Core Values
Compliance Support: Helps enterprises meet requirements for the clarity and readability of food packaging markings.

Reduced Operating Costs: Lowers the consumption of consumables (such as thermal transfer ribbons) and reduces equipment maintenance needs.

Product Traceability: Laser marking offers durability and resistance to erasure, facilitating product traceability.

Optimized Packaging Design: Reduces reliance on pre-printed white background areas, enhancing design flexibility.

Green Production: Minimizes ribbon waste and supports the implementation of sustainable packaging solutions.

Image 3: CYCJET is a professional manufacturer of laser and inkjet coding solutions

About CYCJET
CYCJET provides industrial inkjet coding and laser marking solutions for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and manufacturing industries. Its portfolio includes UV laser printers, handheld and large character inkjet printers, high resolution systems, and automated marking solutions, serving customers worldwide.

Shanghai Yuchang Industrial Co., Ltd.
David Guo
sales@cycjet.com
https://cycjet.com/
+86-139 1763 1707

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a162e160-a2da-4b86-ba62-a101a6472031

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/342ab875-48db-4df1-8616-f88ac95ea01c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21986952-dbc5-4f7a-bef4-7d563eb9e6da


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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