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PR Newswire
16.10.2026 05:42 Uhr
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Chongqing Tsingshan Industrial Co., Ltd.: Tsingshan Industrial Showcases the GI-Drive 2.0 Intelligent Electric Drive Platform at the 2026 Paris Motor Show

Tsingshan Industrial Showcases the GI-Drive 2.0 Intelligent Electric Drive Platform at the 2026 Paris Motor Show

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 91st Paris Motor Show, Mondial de l'Auto 2026, has opened at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Chongqing Tsingshan Industrial Co., Ltd. ("Tsingshan Industrial"), a Chongqing-based supplier of automotive powertrain components, is making its debut at the show.

Media Day was held on 12 October, and the show is open to the public from 13 to 18 October. A key barometer of the global automotive industry, this year's show focuses on electrification, intelligent mobility and the transition to low-carbon transport. It brings together automakers and key automotive component suppliers from around the world to showcase cutting-edge technologies and integrated solutions for future mobility.

With the GI-Drive 2.0 platform at the heart of its display, Tsingshan Industrial is showcasing five next-generation powertrain products: a 200-300 kW Centralised Co-Axial E-Drive, a 300-400 kW Distributed Co-Axial E-Drive, a P13 Parallel-Axis Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, a Planetary Gear Reducer and a P1+P3 Dual-Motor Inverter.

The exhibition also offers a closer look at the GI-Drive 2.0 platform and the thinking behind it: Green, Intelligent and Drive. Its integrated portfolio is organised around two product platforms-hybrid and electric drive. The hybrid range covers primary and auxiliary drive configurations from P1 to P13. The electric-drive portfolio ranges from 60 kW to 400 kW and supports battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and range-extended vehicle architectures. Together, the two platforms provide powertrain solutions for a broad range of vehicle applications and automakers worldwide. Underpinning the platform is the TS-AMES+ six-layer technology architecture, which brings together mechanical transmission, high-efficiency motors, intelligent electronic control, intelligent chassis and intelligent driving systems. This integrated approach supports the development of next-generation electric-drive products focused on safety, performance and the driving experience.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsingshan-industrial-showcases-the-gi-drive-2-0-intelligent-electric-drive-platform-at-the-2026-paris-motor-show-302910861.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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