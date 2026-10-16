Collective Metals Inc.: Collective Metals Announces Private Placement of Hard Dollar and Flow-Through Units

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE:COMT)(OTC PINK:CLLMF)(FSE:TO1) (the "Company" or "Collective Metals") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 34,333,333 units of the Company, consisting of any combination of non-flow-through units (each, a "HD Unit") and flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit" and, together with the HD Units, the "Units"), at a price of $0.015 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $515,000 (the "Offering").

Each HD Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a "FT Share") and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company, which will not be a flow-through share, at a price of $0.015 for a period of three years from the closing date.

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the sale of FT Units to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on the Rocas project and the Company's other exploration projects. The Company will renounce all Qualifying Expenditures to the subscribers of the FT Units with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026. The net proceeds from the sale of HD Units will be used for exploration of the Rocas project and the Company's other exploration projects, and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible persons in connection with the Offering, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About Collective Metals

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE:COMT)(OTC:CLLMF)(FSE:TO1) is a resource exploration company specializing in critical and precious metals exploration in North America.

The Company's Rocas project comprises 4,002 hectares, located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914, and approximately 72 kilometers south of the present-day margin of the Athabasca Basin. The Project hosts several uranium showings, including historical mineralized outcrop grab samples along approximately 900 metres of strike length, grading up to 0.5 wt.% U3O81.

ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC.

Ram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer

ramkvirhia.consulting@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, the renunciation of exploration expenses, and the Company's future plans, objectives, and exploration activities.

Forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's inability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, fluctuations in market conditions, volatility in equity and capital markets, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, environmental risks, reliance on key personnel, regulatory approvals, and changes in laws and regulations.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Collective Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/collective-metals-announces-private-placement-of-hard-dollar-and-flow-through-uni-1237512