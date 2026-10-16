Singtel Digital InfraCo Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Southeast Asia Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for AI Infrastructure Innovation

Integrated AI infrastructure, sovereign capabilities, and technology-led execution position Singtel Digital InfraCo at the forefront of enterprise AI infrastructure transformation in the region.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Singtel Digital InfraCo has received the 2026 Southeast Asia Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the AI infrastructure industry for its achievements in market disruption, strategic execution, technology innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric infrastructure delivery.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Singtel Digital InfraCo demonstrated strength across both dimensions by developing an integrated AI infrastructure model that brings together connectivity, Nxera's data centre resources, high-performance GPU capacity, and RE:AI's AI services in a unified platform.

"Rather than approaching AI infrastructure as a collection of individual technology layers, Singtel Digital InfraCo has built an integrated operating model that brings connectivity, compute, data centre capabilities, and AI services together. This approach enables the company to address complex market constraints while creating a scalable foundation for sovereign, enterprise-grade AI adoption," said Gautham Gnanajothi, Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

Singtel Digital InfraCo has established a differentiated position through its focus on sovereign AI infrastructure, secure operating environments, and integrated infrastructure capabilities comprising its Nxera AI-ready data centres, RE:AI's GPU-as-a-Service and advanced networks. Its early deployment of direct-to-chip liquid-cooled AI infrastructure and successive NVIDIA GPU platforms, including H100, H200, GB200, and GB300, demonstrates a consistent first-mover approach to delivering and operating next generation AI workloads. By positioning AI resources at the edge of its telecommunications network, the company also supports low-latency inferencing and emerging real-time AI applications.

Innovation is reinforced through Paragon, the company's in-house developed and patented control plane platform. Designed to manage multi-tenancy, cybersecurity controls, workload placement, GPU virtualisation, and infrastructure orchestration, the platform provides greater control over performance, security, and resource utilisation. Its innovation capabilities are complemented by a portfolio of 26 internationally granted patents.

Mr Bill Chang, CEO, Singtel Digital InfraCo said, "We are honoured to receive this recognition, which affirms our strategy to build an advanced, integrated AI technology stack and ecosystem around it. By bringing together our combined AI infrastructure offerings, operating platform capabilities and ecosystem of partners, we provide enterprises with a platform to experiment, innovate and deploy AI at scale. We will continue to harness these strengths to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across Southeast Asia and the broader Asia Pacific region, empowering businesses to unlock new opportunities and thrive in the growing AI economy."

Singtel Digital InfraCo's customer-focused model brings networking, hosting, compute, and operational support together under a unified service framework. Customers can tailor infrastructure environments to their regulatory, security, and workload requirements, ranging from virtual private cloud environments to dedicated physical infrastructure. Integrated observability, automation, workload monitoring, and intelligent resource management support reliable enterprise AI infrastructure operations.

The company's growth strategy extends beyond infrastructure deployment. Through talent development, reskilling and upskilling initiatives, university collaborations, ecosystem partnerships, and engagement with government agencies and technology providers, Singtel Digital InfraCo is contributing to the development of a stronger regional AI ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan commends Singtel Digital InfraCo for its strategic foresight, technology innovation, operational execution, and commitment to building sustainable AI infrastructure capabilities across Southeast Asia.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates differentiated innovation, strategic execution, and measurable impact in its industry. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping markets through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honour companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Singtel Group

Singtel Group is a leading Asia-based connectivity, digital infrastructure and services company with businesses and strategic investments globally that serve consumers, enterprises and governments.

The Group's telecoms businesses include Singtel Singapore, Optus and regional associates Airtel, AIS, Globe and Telkomsel. Together, they give Singtel a significant footprint across Asia Pacific, India and Africa, reaching over 839 million mobile customers in 20 countries.

Its digital infrastructure business includes regional data centre arm, Nxera, and a joint investment with KKR in STTGDC. Digital services arm, NCS, complements this infrastructure with enterprise technology and AI solutions, while sovereign AI cloud RE:AI brings together Singtel's AI capabilities.

As it powers the digital and AI economy, Singtel is dedicated to driving innovation and transformation to create new and exciting customer experiences, support enterprises in their digital transformation and shape a more sustainable, digital future.

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