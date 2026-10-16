With sustained policy support, India has rapidly grown its domestic supply of PV modules over the past few years. Now it is moving into the more challenging sectors of cell and wafer manufacturing. The second Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM-II) came into force on June 1, 2026. This key milestone in India's supply chain localization push extends domestic content requirements outlined in ALMM-I for modules used in any government-backed PV installation to include cells made in India. A further update set to come into force in 2028 will add the requirement for locally made ingots ...

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