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PR Newswire
16.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Dividend Declaration

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2026

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Final dividend

The Directors have recommended a final dividend of 22.0 pence per share for the year ended 31 July 2026 to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 November 2026.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 4 December 2026 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 30 October 2026. The ex-dividend date is 29 October 2026.

Contact for queries:

George Bayer

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

George.Bayer@fil.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.