Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2026

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Final dividend

The Directors have recommended a final dividend of 22.0 pence per share for the year ended 31 July 2026 to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 November 2026.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 4 December 2026 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 30 October 2026. The ex-dividend date is 29 October 2026.

Contact for queries:

George Bayer

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

George.Bayer@fil.com