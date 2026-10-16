New Zealand-headquartered energy storage company ArcActive has switched on a lead-acid battery system pilot installed at Deakin University's Waurn Ponds campus 7.25 MW microgrid battery testing facility. ArcActive's system combines its proprietary fabric electrode technology with a bipolar battery architecture to create a new generation of lead-acid batteries, building on lead-acid technology already in use to support critical infrastructure, including telecommunications, hospitals and data centres. The system consists of bipolar batteries built as a stack of repeating cells, with each cell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...