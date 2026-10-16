More than 45% of all silicon-based solar module production in the United States during 2027 is forecast to take place within a radius of roughly 100 miles from the centrally located I-45 Industrial Corridor in Texas, dominated by assembly plants in the Greater Dallas and Greater Houston regions. These findings are taken from the latest updates to Terawatt PV Research's new Solar Manufacturing USA Quarterly report that forecasts the capex and production of domestic U.S. solar manufacturers out to 2030. The state's ascent to the top of the domestic landscape has been driven by a select group of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...