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PR Newswire
16.10.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Independent Commission Against Corruption: Survey: Over 99% of respondents had no personal experience with corruption

Survey: Over 99% of respondents had no personal experience with corruption

ICAC: Record-high figure reflects society's commitment to integrity

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICAC released the findings of the ICAC Annual Survey 2025. The findings revealed that 99.2 per cent of respondents had not come across corruption personally in the past year - the highest percentage ever recorded in this aspect. In addition, the majority of respondents stated that they would report corruption if they encountered it, reflecting that an integrity culture had taken root in Hong Kong and become an important core value among citizens.

An independent research agency was commissioned by the ICAC to conduct a household survey among about 1,500 respondents between March and May this year. Findings on corruption tolerance showed that, on a scale of 0-10, with 0 representing total intolerance and 10 representing total tolerance of corruption, the poll registered a mean score of 0.3, reflecting the public's zero tolerance of any corrupt act.

The survey also revealed that 97.9 per cent of respondents considered keeping Hong Kong corruption-free important to the development of Hong Kong, demonstrating that integrity was an important core value cherished by the society. The public had also shown support, recognition and full trust in the ICAC's anti-corruption work.

The ICAC stated that the survey results revealed that over 99% of respondents had not personally encountered corruption in the past year, with a majority also expressing willingness to report corruption. This demonstrated the society's commitment to integrity and high anti-corruption awareness. The ICAC pledged to handle every corruption complaint in accordance with the law without fear or favour, resolutely combat corruption and collaborate with all sectors of the community to uphold Hong Kong's reputation as a corruption-free city, thereby sharing the benefits brought by a clean society.

The ICAC also expressed its gratitude to members of the public for sharing their opinions regarding a clean society and corruption during the survey. The ICAC would actively study the relevant findings, which would be conducive to formulating effective anti-corruption strategies, and would continue to enhance anti-corruption effectiveness through its three-pronged approach of enforcement, prevention and education.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/survey-over-99-of-respondents-had-no-personal-experience-with-corruption-302911044.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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