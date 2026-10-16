Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2026: Strong income from property management and a high pace of business activity

- We continue to deliver strong results, with growth in rental income and operating surplus, while income from property management per share increased by 13%. At the same time, we are maintaining a high level of business activity and scaling up our investment volume in Industrial and Logistics in line with plan, says Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO at Platzer.

Period January-September 2026

• Rental income increased by 1% to SEK 1,323 million

• Operating surplus increased by 1% to SEK 1,049 million

• Income from property management increased by 5% to SEK 627 million and income from property management per share increased by 7% to SEK 5.32 per share

• Net lettings amounted to SEK 45 million

• Net investments amounted to SEK 799 million

•

Quarter July-September 2026

• Rental income increased by 4% to SEK 450 million

• Operating surplus increased by 6% to SEK 361 million

Income from property management increased by 10% to SEK 218 million and income from property management per share increased by 13% to SEK 1.87 per share

• Net lettings amounted to SEK -9 million

• Net investments amounted to SEK 666 million

Events during the quarter

• Launch of Arendal 5.0 for the development of 200,000 sq. m. within industrial and logistics.

• Completed the acquisition of a logistics property in Sörred Logistikpark at an underlying property value of SEK 570 million.

• Repurchases of own Class B shares of SEK 68 million carried out in the quarter.

• EPRA Gold for Platzer's sustainability reporting.

The interim report and presentation are available here .

Link to presentation of the report (in Swedish) - today at 10:00 (CET)

Link to dial-in for analysts

At 10:00 CET today, investors, analysts, media and other interested parties are invited to a presentation of the report, with an opportunity to participate via a livestreamed teleconference. Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO, and Jakob Nilsson, CFO, will present the results in Swedish, followed by a Q&A session.

Link to webcast in English

To watch the webcast presentation in English, please use the link above. Questions can be submitted in writing via the webcast.



For more information, please contact:

Johanna Hult Rentsch, CEO, Platzer, tel. +46 (0)709-99 24 05

Jakob Nilsson, CFO, Platzer, tel. +46 (0)707-84 83 51

This information is information that Platzer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 16 October 2026.

Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) owns and develops commercial property in Gothenburg worth around SEK 31 billion. Platzer is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap.