Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves takes the next step in counter-drone protection - developing cost-effective radar with support from Vinnova

Gothenburg, 16 October, 2026: Gapwaves has been granted funding from Vinnova to develop a compact and cost-effective mm-wave radar solution for the detection and defeat of drones, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS). The project is a further concrete step in Gapwaves' focus on defence-related applications and builds on the company's patented Multi-Layer Waveguide (MLW) technology, which is already in large-scale production for customers in the automotive industry. The project runs for one year and the grant amounts to 1,7 MSEK.

Gapwaves' MLW technology has already been industrialized for automotive radar sensors at 77 GHz. In this project, Gapwaves will combine its unique antenna and power amplification technology with a commercially available automotive radar chip to develop a complete radar demonstrator, specifically adapted and intended for drone protection and drone targeting, for use within C-UAS.

By building on an already industrialized technology platform, Gapwaves sees opportunities to meet the need for cost-effective and scalable radar solutions for defence-related applications. The combination of the company's patented technology and established production capability creates favourable conditions for meeting the performance, cost and volume requirements that characterize this market segment.

"We see great opportunities to use our already industrialized radar technology in the defence sector, where the need for cost-effective and scalable counter-drone solutions is significant and long-term. This project is a concrete step toward broadening the use of our technology and strengthening Gapwaves' position in a new and commercially attractive market area," says Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves.

"The project builds on our work within the Civil-Military Innovation Program, where we have encountered strong interest in using our innovative waveguide technology, originally developed and industrialized for the automotive industry, in defence-related applications as well. Another important aspect that strengthens our position going forward is Gapwaves' production capability, which is well suited to handle the volumes that may be required in this area in the fairly near future," says Nils Dagås, VP Product at Gapwaves.

Cost-effective protection against drones

Cheap drones pose an asymmetric threat that requires countermeasures with good cost-exchange economics. The systems must function in darkness, fog and reduced visibility, and cannot rely on the drone revealing its position through radio communication. Radar meets these requirements but has historically been too expensive and too large for small platforms. Size can be addressed with higher frequencies, and cost by adapting civilian technology, in this project from the automotive industry. Given developments in recent years in Ukraine and the Iran conflicts, the volumes required within C-UAS will be substantial.

Part of Vinnova's investment in defence innovation

The project is part of Vinnova's call "Needs-driven defence innovation for a secure Baltic Sea region," within the Civil-Military Innovation Program. The program aims to stimulate innovation that increases freedom of action, reduces vulnerability and strengthens overall operational capability in the Baltic Sea region - on, below and above the surface.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO Gapwaves AB (publ)

Phone number: +46 733 44 01 52

E-mail: jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Nils Dagås, VP Product

Tel: +46 701 49 09 26

E-mail: nils.dagas@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission AB

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).