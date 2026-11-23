With effect from November 24, 2026, the units rights in Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 03, 2026.
With effect from November 24, 2026, the paid subscription units in Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 23, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Units rights
|Short name:
|GAPW UR B
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0031314679
|Order book ID:
|573643
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from November 24, 2026, the paid subscription units in Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 23, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|GAPW BTU B
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0031314687
|Order book ID:
|573644
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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