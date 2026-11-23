Instrument: Units rights Short name: GAPW UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0031314679 Order book ID: 573643 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: GAPW BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0031314687 Order book ID: 573644 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 24, 2026, the units rights in Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 03, 2026.With effect from November 24, 2026, the paid subscription units in Gapwaves AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including December 23, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB