JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE: DFH) ("Dream Finders") today announced that stockholders of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. ("Beazer") overwhelmingly voted to approve Dream Finders' acquisition of Beazer at a special meeting of stockholders held earlier today.This approval represents a significant milestone and one of the final requirements necessary for Dream Finders to acquire Beazer. As the parties to the proposed transaction already received early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, Dream Finders expects to consummate the transaction on October 20, 2026, with its already-disclosed available or committed sources of funds.About Dream Finders HomesDream Finders (NYSE: DFH), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, was recognized as the 2025 National Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. Dream Finders builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which comprises Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland. As the Official Home Builder of the PGA TOUR, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Rays, Dream Finders is deeply committed to excellence beyond homebuilding and into the communities it serves. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Dream Finders also provides mortgage financing as well as title agency and underwriting services to homebuyers. Dream Finders achieves its growth and returns by maintaining an asset-light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThe information presented herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," "positions," "prospects" or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Dream Finders Homes does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.In addition to factors previously disclosed in Dream Finders Homes' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements and historical performance: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between Dream Finders Homes and Beazer; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Dream Finders Homes or Beazer; the failure of a party to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; Dream Finders Homes' ability to obtain financing and complete the acquisition and integration of Beazer successfully or fully realize cost savings and other benefits and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; negative effects of announcing the transaction or the consummation of the transaction on the market price of its common stock, credit ratings or operating results; and the potential impact of announcement of the transaction or consummation thereof on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors.ContactsInvestor Contact: investors@dreamfindershomes.comMedia Contact: mediainquiries@dreamfindershomes.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261015397084/en/