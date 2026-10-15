TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roots Corporation (the "Company" or "Roots") (TSX: ROOT) today announced receipt of the final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Final Order") with respect to the previously-announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, pursuant to which Marquee Brands LLC, through its strategic operating partner JM&A Design & Development Inc., will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company for C$4.10 per share in cash (the "Arrangement").The Final Order was the final substantive court approval required prior to closing of the Arrangement, which is anticipated to occur in October 2026. Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to customary closing conditions.About RootsEstablished in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand which operates over 100 locations in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's, men's, children's, and gender- free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With Nature. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".Forward-Looking InformationCertain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available and is made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements with respect to the Arrangement, including statements with respect to the anticipated timing and the various steps to be completed in connection with the Arrangement. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions or on the timing currently contemplated and that it may not be completed at all due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required court approvals and other conditions of closing necessary to complete the Arrangement or for other reasons; the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Arrangement; risks relating to the retention of key personnel during the interim period; the possibility of litigation relating to the Arrangement; risks related to the diversion of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; and the other risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are publicly filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release and is subject to change after such date. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.ContactsRoots Investor RelationsInvestors@roots.com1-844-762-2343For Media inquiries, please contactNicole LegateDirector of PRnlegate@roots.com647-828-5128

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