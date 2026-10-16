Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 16-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: iShares III PLC iShares World Equity High Income Active UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Open-ended (Dist) Shares of No Par Value; fully paid investment IE000B2UBXXX -- companies Issuer Name: Legal & General UCITS ETF PLC L&G Global Equity UCITS ETF - USD Distributing (M) ETF Shares Open-ended of No Par Value; fully paid investment IE000GT6BXXX -- companies Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL194709 due 12/10/2032; fully derivatives XS3383418XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) debt-like XS3539483XXX -- securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 16/10/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3479660XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 446516 EQS News ID: 2416820 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)