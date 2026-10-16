EXPO 2027 Belgrade Serbia: EXPO 2027 Belgrade Opens New Opportunities for Slovenian Businesses and Tourism

EXPO 2027 Belgrade Opens New Opportunities for Slovenian Businesses and Tourism

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, 16th October 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenia presented its pavilion concept for EXPO 2027 Belgrade at a business and tourism networking event in Ljubljana yesterday, as representatives from both countries explored opportunities for cross-border cooperation in trade and tourism.

The "Visit Serbia B2B Networking" event gathered more than 50 business and tourism representatives, connecting Slovenian companies and travel agents with Serbian partners ahead of the first Specialised Expo in the Western Balkans.

Opening remarks were delivered by Danilo Jerinic, CEO of EXPO 2027 Belgrade; Blaž Cvar, President of Slovenia's Chamber of Craft and Small Business; and Mag. Leon Korošec, State Secretary at Slovenia's Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport.

"Expo's success will be measured by more than what happens during those three months. It will be measured by what remains afterwards: business connections that lead to contracts, investments that create jobs, visitors who return and ideas that grow into long-term projects," said Jerinic.

Slovenia's pavilion concept was presented by Saša Lavric, General Commissioner for EXPO 2027 Belgrade, and Mag. Maja Pak Olaj, Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board.

B2B discussions explored cross-border itineraries and travel packages to encourage visitors to discover destinations beyond Belgrade.

According to Serbia's Statistical Office, bilateral goods trade reached approximately USD 2.04 billion in 2025. More than 1,200 Slovenian companies operate in Serbia, employing around 25,000 people.

EXPO 2027 Belgrade will take place from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All," bringing together more than 140 international participants.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More detailed information about Expo 2027 Belgrade can be found at the following LINK.

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